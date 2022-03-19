City of Orangeburg: Plans developed for use of $6.3M; projects include downtown, housing

Orangeburg officials are planning how spend the city’s $6.3 million share of federal coronavirus relief money, including on downtown revitalization and affordable housing.

The money will come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021 to help speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a resolution approved by City Council on Tuesday, the city is planning to spend $1 million on downtown revitalization efforts and $1 million on affordable housing.

City Administrator Sidney Evering noted the city purchased several downtown buildings in 2021.

“We want to upfit a lot of those buildings to make them work,” Evering said. The goal is to attract developers who would be interested in placing businesses and retail downtown.

Another $1 million would be spent on the creation of affordable housing in Orangeburg.

“There are some great needs for affordable housing in the city,” Evering said.

The ARPA money is being distributed in two phases.

The city has thus far received $3.1 million and has spent about $225,000 for premium pay for employees, Evering said.

The city’s planning on spending the first round of funding on:

• $250,000 for downtown façade grants for downtown buildings. The city has allocated about $50,000 toward the effort so far, Evering said.

• $500,000 on Andrew Dibble Recreational park upgrades (skate park, pump truck, pickle ball court). The park is right across from the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

“We want to turn that into a more useful recreational facility,” Evering said.

• $275,000 premium pay (most of which has already been disbursed).

• $275,000 in grants for nonprofits/charitable organizations. “We have a number of nonprofits in the city of Orangeburg doing great work. We would like to assist them in this way,” Evering said.

• $800,000 on Department of Public Safety-related needs. Evering said the department’s fire station and its law enforcement complex have needs.

The city is proposing using the second $3.1 million allocation in the following ways:

• $500,000 on Edisto Memorial Gardens/park projects.

• $250,000 for a commercial kitchen downtown near the Farmers Market Pavilion on Russell Street. Evering said the money will most likely be seed money to help construct the kitchen, as it will most likely cost more than the $250,000.

“We have a lot of folks who may not have financial means to open a restaurant,” he said. “This will provide them an opportunity to come and bake or cook. We would like to encourage entrepreneurial efforts downtown.”

• $500,000 on the Orangeburg gateway project sign at the corner of Chestnut Street and U.S. 601 on property the city owns.

“We would like to put a nice, welcoming sign, park there to make sure visitors coming into Orangeburg know they are welcome as they enter the town,” Evering said.

• $949.714.47 on premium pay and COVID-related expenses.

The resolution gives the city administrator the authority to reallocate up to 25% of each amount for another project on the same list.

Councilman Bernard Haire requested the city increase the amount provided for charitable and nonprofit organizations to $350,000, noting the needs at the Samaritan House as well as the OCAB Community Action Agency, Inc.

He said the city has also in the past received funding requests from the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

Councilman Richard Stroman abstained from voting on the resolution, expressing his desire to hold the vote until council can get a better grasp of specific expenditures for each line item.

