The Orangeburg City Planning Commission unanimously voted Thursday against annexing 14 acres of city-owned land being considered for a “higher-end restaurant.”

The planning commission tabled the request to annex the property in January, asking Orangeburg City Council to review the matter before the commission voted on it.

City council, in turn, asked the planning commission to proceed with a vote.

The commission did so in a meeting that lasted just under four minutes. The annexation was the only item on the agenda.

If approved, the annexation of the property would have brought the entire parcel under the jurisdiction of city building codes and fire and law enforcement protection.

The city-owned property is near the intersection of Broughton Street and Chestnut Street. The address of the parcel is 3397 Broughton Street.

The property is currently vacant. It formerly housed an Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities substation.

The matter will now go before city council, which can either uphold the planning commission's decision or overturn it.

Property developer Gregory Yakubov said the decision “does not really change the plans,” but it does change whether the property is located in the city or the county.

“We don't have plans to reverse it yet,” Yakubov said. “We will see what happens.”

Last month, the planning commission also unanimously denied a request to rezone adjacent property at the corner of Broughton Street and Caw Caw Drive to pave the way for the proposed restaurant's parking lot.

The planning body took the action after hearing concerns from several residents who live in a neighborhood close to the proposed restaurant.

Residents expressed concerns the development would be disruptive, increase traffic and crime, create safety hazards for pedestrians and decrease property values.

About 37 residents signed a petition opposing the rezoning of the property for the parking lot.

Property developers say they can build the restaurant without that particular parcel.