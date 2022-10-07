 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Orangeburg

City of Orangeburg: Nonprofits given COVID money

Orangeburg City Hall (copy)

Orangeburg City Hall

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

Eight nonprofit organizations in the City of Orangeburg have received federal COVID relief money to help them continue their missions.

The nonprofits received American Rescue Plan money totaling $276,499.

Orangeburg City Council agreed earlier this year to disburse up to $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to city nonprofits.

The application process and disbursement were determined by an independent grant award committee.

The maximum that could be received by a nonprofit was $50,000.

Nonprofits receiving money include:

• Edisto Habitat for Humanity: $50,000

• Project Life: Positeen Inc.: $50,000

• The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, Inc: $50,000

• Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg (OCAB) Community Action Agency, Inc: $40,000

• The Orangeburg Part-Time Players, doing business as Bluebird Theater: $36,500

• Center for Creative Partnerships: $29,999

• Shepherd Ministry of St. Andrews United Methodist Church: $10,000

• Tiffany Grant Foundation: $10,000

During a meeting last month, Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said the nonprofits will submit a letter and sign a grant agreement that will clarify how the funds can be used.

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu requested council receive an update later on how the money has been spent.

Evering said 14 nonprofits submitted applications, but a few did not meet the criteria to receive the money. The applications were reviewed by the city's attorney to determine eligibility.

