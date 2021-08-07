City of Orangeburg: No tax increase planned; DPU rates to remain the same

The City of Orangeburg’s proposed $27.8 million spending plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year doesn’t include a property tax increase.
In addition, the city-owned Department of Public Utilities' proposed $87.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year does not include a rate increase.
"There are no taxes increasing in this year's budget," Assistant City Administrator John Singh told city council during its Tuesday meeting. Council gave the city's budget first reading approval.
The millage rate for the budget will remain at 100 mills, the same as it was for the 2020-2021 budget. Taxes on a $100,000 home are about $400.
This will mark the second consecutive year the city budget does not include a tax increase.
Some of the highlights of the city's budget are
• A 1% cost-of-living raise for all permanent full- and part-time employees and bonuses, with an amount to be determined by department heads.
The increase will be distributed the first payroll after the beginning of the fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Merit increases will be awarded later in fiscal year based on employee performances.
• There are no budgeted increases in business license rates.
“We will be moving to the state portal for uniform licensing across the state,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “By doing this, some license rates may increase or decrease. However, the overall goal is revenue neutrality.”
• Residential and commercial sanitation fees are staying the same.
“We are working hard to keep these rates as low as possible and did not raise them,” Evering said.
• Parks and Recreation Department rental fees will remain the same.
“They were increased a few years ago,” Evering said. “It will be our goal to continue to keep fees stable, now and in the future. We cannot promise in future budgets to hold the same line, but we will always try to be good stewards.”
DPU Manager Warren Harley said the utility is not proposing a rate increase as it has made a conscious effort to keep in mind the struggles families and individuals are dealing with during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are not trying to place a burden on anyone at this point,” Harley said.
Harley did note that a rate increase may be needed at some future point but not at the current time.
City expenses
The city plans to spend a total of $27.8 million, a 10.29% increase from its current fiscal year.
The spending plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year includes:
• General fund: $22.3 million, or a 16.25% increase from the current fiscal year.
• $1.6 million for its capital fund, including grants, for an 84.4% decrease from the current fiscal year.
• $3.1 million for the Orangeburg Municipal Airport, a 13.8% increase from the current year.
• $82,300 for the Hillcrest Pro Shop, a 14.6% increase from the current year.
• $706,183 for the Hillcrest Golf Course, a 17.2% increase from the current fiscal year.
Specific expenses include:
• Increase of $120,000 for new COVID cleaning protocols and adding facilities that were not previously included to bring them up to standard.
• Increase of $20,000 in the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety administration to address a sagging entrance at the ODPS headquarters facility on Middleton Street.
• A first lease payment of $472,000 for a fire truck.
City revenues
The city projects its total revenues at $26.4 million, an 11.52% increase from the current fiscal year
Revenues include:
• General fund revenues of $23.9 million, a 9.62% increase from the current fiscal year.
• $2.2 million from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport, a 35.16% increase from the current fiscal year.
• $82,300 from the Hillcrest Pro Shop, a 14.58% increase from the current year.
• $252,500 from the Hillcrest Golf Course, a 16.02% decrease from the current fiscal year.
Specific revenue items include:
• The city is expecting revenue increases in insurance business license fees from the Municipal Association of South Carolina of about $150,000.
• An increase of $470,000 in fire income due to the implementation of the fire tax district in conjunction with Orangeburg County.
• The addition of $175,000 from the ODPS forensic lab from grant funding and use of the lab by other agencies.
• An increase of $500,000 from DPU and a one-time DPU transfer infusion of $1.2 million. The $1.2 million is expected to cover items such as bonuses, fire truck payments and sanitation fees.
• Opportunity zone revenues and federal grant funding opportunities.
Additional cost savings or revenue generation measures planned include:
• Exploring a new carrier for worker's compensation insurance that could save the city $100,000 in overall expenses.
• Hiring of a full-time business license inspector to track down businesses and vendors operating in the city with no licenses to ensure collection of available revenue.
• The hiring of a contractor to assist with building permitting and code enforcement aimed at increasing permitting revenue and quickly addressing code enforcement issues.
• Second year lease program for vehicles to reduce the full expense of a vehicle at one time.
• Lease of hybrid electric vehicles to decrease gas expenditures.
• Inventory of all carts and dumpsters in the city to ensure proper billing.
• Renting equipment as needed instead of buying large pieces of equipment for use two times a year, such as a motor grader.
• Seeking new customers for forensic lab services.
The city has the following projects planned:
• Install cameras and call boxes on the boardwalk in the Edisto Memorial Gardens and other areas for about $40,000.
• Place signage at the Orangeburg Recreation Complex for $60,000.
• Refurbish the canteen building at the Edisto River for $100,000.
• Skate park construction for $600,000.
• Purchase of downtown properties for economic development.
There will be a public hearing on the budget Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to attend and present their views, either verbally or in writing. An appointment is not necessary for inclusion on the public hearing portion of the agenda.
A copy of the budget will be made available for the public beginning Aug. 13. The budget will be available for review in the finance department on the first floor of City Hall on Middleton Street.
In related matters, council gave first reading to an ordinance amending the city's 2020-2021 fiscal year budget for Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
The amended budget reflects expenses and revenues balanced at $21.6 million.
Singh said the city will have an $854,300 fund balance, which was lower than originally budgeted due to an increase in fees and property purchase closings.
There were some variations to the original budgeted amounts for the current fiscal year, including changes caused by COVID.
The city received about $600,000 in reimbursement for expenses, largely related to payroll and cleaning. COVID also negatively impacted areas including the city's Parks and Recreation Department, hospitality and criminal and traffic fines.
DPU budget
Council also gave first reading to the Department of Public Utilities’ budget for the next fiscal year.
The budget includes operating revenues of $100.8 million and operating expenses of $87.8 million for a year-end net profit of $12.3 million.
DPU will transfer about $7.2 million of this to the city's general fund budget, leaving the utility about $5.1 million in the black for the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Harley said the utility will also look to maintain employee performance appraisals, with the potential for employee raises.
The utility projects to begin the year with $60 million in cash and equivalents, but expects to see a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million for a year-end cash total of about $33 million.
The utility plans to spend about $47.5 million in capital and financing for the fiscal year.
“The focus is on upgrading and making sure we have a secure system,” Harley said. “We believe this is a responsible budget that will help us provide the best service to our community and keep our system strong and resilient.”
Council also gave first reading to an ordinance amending DPU’s current year budget. The utility's revenues exceeded its expenses for the current fiscal year by $11.9 million.
After a $5.6 million transfer from the utility to the city's general fund budget, the utility will see a profit of about $7.2 million for the fiscal year.
Following the presentation of both budgets, Councilman Bernard Haire asked if the city and DPU are looking at potential federal dollars that may become available for infrastructure improvements.
Both Harley and Evering said they are seeking such funding opportunities.
“We have been watching very closely what is coming out of Washington,” Harley said.
In other business:
• Council authorized Evering to sign the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission Grant Agreement for $14,000 toward the painting of the Orangeburg airport's beacon tower. The entire project will cost about $19,000 with a $5,000 match required by the city.
Council gave Evering the authority to proceed.
• Orangeburg County Fair Association President Matt Stokes requested council annex 25 acres of the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds into the city.
Currently, about 35 acres of the fairgrounds are located in the city with the remaining 25 acres in the county.
Stokes said the 25 county acres are predominately the parking lot.
He said annexation would be beneficial from a public safety standpoint in having the Orangeburg DPS responsible for the entire property rather than having to split law enforcement response between the county and city.
Mayor Michael Butler said council will “get the ball rolling” in moving the request forward.
• Council gave third and final reading to an ordinance amending the flood damage prevention ordinance. The city adopted the state ordinance in 2014. The amendment ensures the ordinance is up to date.
• Council named patriotism as the August community of character trait.