City of Orangeburg: No tax increase planned; DPU rates to remain the same

“We will be moving to the state portal for uniform licensing across the state,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “By doing this, some license rates may increase or decrease. However, the overall goal is revenue neutrality.”

• Residential and commercial sanitation fees are staying the same.

“We are working hard to keep these rates as low as possible and did not raise them,” Evering said.

• Parks and Recreation Department rental fees will remain the same.

“They were increased a few years ago,” Evering said. “It will be our goal to continue to keep fees stable, now and in the future. We cannot promise in future budgets to hold the same line, but we will always try to be good stewards.”

DPU Manager Warren Harley said the utility is not proposing a rate increase as it has made a conscious effort to keep in mind the struggles families and individuals are dealing with during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not trying to place a burden on anyone at this point,” Harley said.

Harley did note that a rate increase may be needed at some future point but not at the current time.

City expenses