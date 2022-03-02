City of Orangeburg: New city hall, Stevenson upgrades may cost $10M; some council members balk at tax increase

Orangeburg City Council is considering borrowing about $10 million to develop a new city hall and renovate Stevenson Auditorium.

“The current admin building has seen its better days,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said during a Tuesday City Council meeting.

“It doesn't have much space. We currently do not have the majority of our departments under one roof. This proposal will allow us to have a new city hall with enough space to put the majority of our departments under one roof,” he said.

The city estimates it could cost up to $7 million to remodel the former First Citizens Bank at the corner of Russell Street and Broughton Street. It would become the new city hall.

It also estimates it would cost up to $3 million for the Stevenson Auditorium upgrades. The current city hall adjoins Stevenson, and the space could be used for Stevenson events once city employees move.

City Council voted to table the issue on Tuesday. It is expected to consider the borrowing plan again a council's March 15 meeting.

Evering said Stevenson needs to be improved. He pointed to the Newberry Opera House as an example of a building that draws performers from around the world.

“It has done a wonderful job of helping grow their downtown and revitalize their downtown,” Evering said. “I know it is important to each of you that Orangeburg do the same.”

The proposed changes in Orangeburg would, “attract and bring more acts and more traffic into downtown Orangeburg,” Evering said.

The $10 million will include funding the project architects, engineers, construction, fixtures and equipment.

Councilman Bernard Haire spoke of the tax impact.

“It troubles me because right now the economy is not in the best of shape,” Haire said. “People are now struggling because of this situation dealing with the economy and putting more onto them will be more of a hardship than they may gain from having a beautiful building.”

Haire says he has also not seen any figures related to the Stevenson work. The specific renovation plans for Stevenson were not outlined at the meeting.

“Personally, I am just not there yet,” Haire said.

Councilman Richard Stroman said while the project looks good, “I can't vote for this project for the City of Orangeburg and taxpayers.”

“It is just too much money,” Stroman said. “This is Orangeburg. This is not Greenville or Charlotte or Columbia.”

Stroman said he would be OK with painting the building and putting in new carpet.

“I just can't go for $10 million,” Stroman said. “Taxes are going up. I just don't think it is time right now. That building is a solid building.”

Evering said he is sensitive to any increased tax burden, but said renovating downtown will cost.

“We talk about raising the bar and raising the standard here in Orangeburg,” Evering said. “We are not Greenville, we are not Columbia, we are not Charleston, but we don't have to always be the tail.”

He said, “If we are going to be serious about revitalizing downtown, making Orangeburg the place I am sure all of you want to be, we are going to have to take the necessary steps to invest in our city.”

“At some point, we have to decide what Orangeburg we want to be,” Evering said. “Are we going to move forward and be the best Orangeburg we can be or are we going to settle?”

If the city continues to wait, “at some point it is going to bite you and you are going to have to raise taxes at a very steep rate just to provide the services our citizens expect.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt both expressed support for the project.

“I am just wondering when this whole council will be at a position to want to move forward,” Keitt said. “At this point, we have been waiting and waiting and waiting for someone to give us a great vision of what Orangeburg could be like.”

Keitt said the improvements could attract new stores.

“We are not ever going to get them if we keep hesitating on this council,” Keitt said. “I feel sorry for us, because we have no vision. We don't want anything, so let's keep moving backward because we will not ever get anything if we keep the way we keep going.”

Stroman pointed to recent progress in the city, including construction of a $20 million recreational park on North Road and the city gym on Broughton Street.

According to the city's financial advisor, First-Tryon Securities, the project would be funded through an installment purchase revenue bond.

The loan would be repaid over 30 years at a 3.25% interest rate, advisor Walter Goldsmith said.

The payments would be between $630,000 and $650,000 a year.

According to Goldsmith, there would be no tax increase during the first two years of the bond payment.

In the third year, there would be a 9.7-mill increase. It would ramp up to about a 15-mill increase by the year 2028.

For someone who owns a house that is valued at $100,000, the tax increase in 2025 would be about a $38 a year.

At its 15-mill maximum, Goldsmith said there would be a $60 annual increase for a $100,000 house.

“We assumed you might want to structure the payments to phase in the millage increase over time so you don't have sticker shock for the first two years,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said the interest rate environment is “very favorable” right now and construction costs are expected to increase.

Goldsmith noted the city has not issued a lot of debt in the past.

“Relative to your peers around the state, the good news is that you have kept your debt millage at zero because you don't have debt outstanding, but the bad news is I think some of your facilities have aged as a result of that,” he said.

If the city borrows the money, its debt would be “very much in line with your peers when you look at things like the percentage of your budget that will be spent on principal and interest payments.”

Greenville-based MOA Architecture CEO Michael Allen presented council with a rendering of what the new town hall would look like.

Allen said the desire of MOA is to keep the shape of the building and not expand on it due to restrictions on expansion.

The building would include new brick and metal panels to help modernize it and add “storefront windows” that would provide a lot of light into the building.

He also said the entryway to the building would be designed to be more distinct.

“We want to take the time to redesign this building to be able to last for a long time,” Allen said.

The work would also include the addition of a third floor with office space, as well as a rooftop terrace where events and receptions could be held.

Haire questioned the need for a rooftop terrace.

“I can see a rooftop terrace in a modern city,” Haire said.

Evering said, “I don't look at Orangeburg the way it is, but the way it can be. There will be a time when there will be a lot worth looking at in our downtown.”

The city has been studying moving city hall from its Middleton Street location to the former bank for years. In November 2019, council agreed to move forward in the process.

The current city hall has served as a municipal building and the home of the 613-seat Stevenson Auditorium since 1927.

The former bank location provides the possibility of offering drive-thru service. It is close to the city’s Department of Public Utilities.

City officials have also said the new space offers a chance to upgrade the city’s technology infrastructure.

