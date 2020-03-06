City of Orangeburg may get tougher on unkempt property; council prepares to consider new ordinance

“All too frequently, the city is required to send letters repeatedly to individuals. This ordinance will help us in having to stop that. We have to go again and again to the same property owners. We have to send staff to the same properties over and over again,” Yow said.

He reported that the city issued 865 code enforcement letters in fiscal year 2019-20. To date, the city has issued 362 letters in FY 2020-21.

“Many of the letters are sent to the same property owners multiple times,” Yow said.

“One of the things this ordinance will do, and I want to stress this, it will reduce the amount of time that a property owner has to respond from 21 days to seven days,” Yow said.

Yow noted that that the properties have often been in violation prior to receiving the notice.

“A lot of times it’s already been overgrown a week or longer. We send them a letter, it takes several days. Sometimes they sign for it, sometimes they don’t. And if they do, they have another 21 days,” he said.