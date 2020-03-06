City of Orangeburg may get tougher on unkempt property; council prepares to consider new ordinance

Orangeburg City Council is considering a new ordinance that would give owners less time to clean up unkempt property in the city.
“What we’re trying to instill here is an appreciation for your property where you live, if you manage it. We may not get everybody, but we’ll get a proportion of the city cleaned,” Mayor Michael Butler said.
“We’re moving our city forward, and this is going to help us have great economic impact because that’s what we’re trying to do is develop our city,” Butler said.
Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow discussed the proposed a new “weeds and other offensive matter” ordinance with Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday.
The proposed ordinance will appear on city council’s agenda at the next scheduled meeting. Council members will then be able to take a first reading vote.
Yow said the proposed ordinance “will enhance the city’s ability to have properties cut, cleaned and maintained long term.”
The proposed ordinance states that it is unlawful to have weeds, undergrowth, overgrowth, trash, litter, rubbish, yard rubbish, yard trash, solid waste, garbage, offal, stagnant water, building materials, inoperative/abandoned or wrecked equipment, glass, or wood on the property.
Property owners in violation will receive official notice from a city building official. This process is currently in place, but Yow said the response time needs to be addressed.
“All too frequently, the city is required to send letters repeatedly to individuals. This ordinance will help us in having to stop that. We have to go again and again to the same property owners. We have to send staff to the same properties over and over again,” Yow said.
He reported that the city issued 865 code enforcement letters in fiscal year 2019-20. To date, the city has issued 362 letters in FY 2020-21.
“Many of the letters are sent to the same property owners multiple times,” Yow said.
“One of the things this ordinance will do, and I want to stress this, it will reduce the amount of time that a property owner has to respond from 21 days to seven days,” Yow said.
Yow noted that that the properties have often been in violation prior to receiving the notice.
“A lot of times it’s already been overgrown a week or longer. We send them a letter, it takes several days. Sometimes they sign for it, sometimes they don’t. And if they do, they have another 21 days,” he said.
“The other thing that is very important is we can post the property. We will try to contact property owners. A lot of times they’re out of state, sometimes you can’t find them, but we can post the property and if they don’t take action on it, we can take action on it,” Yow said.
“We’re already mowing a lot of properties in the city now. We need to get property owners doing that, so we can concentrate on our own properties,” Yow said.
The proposed ordinance will also reduce the number of letters sent to violators. After a notice of violation is issued, Yow said the property will be periodically monitored by a city building official for the next twelve calendar months.
You have free articles remaining.
“So, if we write a letter saying you’ve got to clean up this property, and it’s January or whatever month, for the next twelve calendar months we’re not going to have to write them additional letters every time their property needs cleaning,” Yow said.
“If you don’t do it, the building official can go out, and either we take care of it, or issue a citation,” Yow said.
Yow noted that the issuance of citations is a current practice.
“The citation, they either pay it, or they can take it to the municipal court, and then the full fine is imposed or the fine can be reduced,” Yow said.
The proposed ordinance will give the city the ability to put a lien on properties in violation.
“All expenses and costs necessarily incurred by the building official and his subordinates and workmen … shall be a lien against the premises. The lien shall be added to the annual tax levied on the premises and shall be collected by the city in the same manner as real property taxes,” the ordinance states.
Yow said the proposed ordinance will better address the issues, but it “is not a cure-all that it cures all the code enforcement issues we have.”
“This is going to take a few years. We don’t have the capacity to handle all the properties,” Yow said.
While discussing the proposed ordinance, councilmen Bernard Haire and Jerry Hannah expressed concern with the seven-day response time.
“That seven-day period. I have a problem with that short a length of time,” Haire said.
“I don’t want to see it be 15, but seven days, I would go along with adding to the seven days because many times a person is going to a funeral, is out of state seven days. Why I’m saying this is because not everybody is a repeat offender. Someone can be a first-timer, and you don’t want to treat that person like that when their grass grew up because they were out of town,” Hannah said.
Yow said, “Our guys use discretion all the time. … As long as someone is working with us in a positive manner, and moving forward, I think sometimes, quite frankly, we may show a little too much patience.”
City officials discussed giving a 10-day response time for first-time violators, then shortening the response time to seven days after the first violation, he said.
After an inquiry from Mayor Pro Tem Kalu Kalu about the enforcement of the ordinance in the event of a storm or natural disaster, Yow noted that some regulations are suspended or changed to accommodate the circumstance.
Councilwoman Liz Keitt said there is a need to clean up the city.
“The city has no business being the way it looks. It’s better than it was, but we could do better,” she said.
“There are things that have to be done, that you cannot wait for everybody to get on board. And if we want to clean up our city, we must be at least agreeing to what we are going to do,” Keitt said.
Butler agreed with Keitt, saying that the city needs to take a “no-tolerance” approach when it comes to keeping the city clean.
“I’m serious about seeing Orangeburg cleaned up and everything look kind of equal. I think we as a council, we have to get on board with wanting to see our city clean,” Butler said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council proclaimed diligence as the character trait for March 2020.
• Yow proposed date and time changes for the city’s budget calendar for FY 2020-21. The proposed changes will be brought before council to be voted on at the next scheduled meeting.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.