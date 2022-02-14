City of Orangeburg: Mask mandate extended; face coverings required in stores, restaurants

Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city’s mask mandate, which requires face coverings for retail establishments, restaurants and large gatherings within the city limits.

The rules will be in place through April 16. The mask ordinance was set to expire Feb. 17.

The city’s rules also require staff and employees of retail establishments and restaurants to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

Staff must also wear masks when interactions with other staff are likely and social distancing cannot be observed.

The ordinance also requires masks during large gatherings in the city, such as festivals and parades.

The ordinance says the extension is necessary due to ongoing variants of the coronavirus.

This particular mask ordinance was first put in place by city officials in August 2021.

According to the ordinance, individuals could face up to a $25 fine and owners of establishments could face a fine of up to $100 if they do not comply with the mask mandate.

The ordinance also stipulates that business owners who fail to require masks of employees could have their business licenses suspended or revoked after repeated violations.

The business could also be declared a public nuisance if it does not follow the ordinance.

The ordinance also calls for a $100 fine for any individual who organizes a large gathering if the individual does not disperse the gathering after receiving a warning.

An individual who does not leave within a two-minute period after being warned could face a fine of up to $50.

Exemptions to the mask ordinance include outdoor, unenclosed areas at retail establishments or restaurants; those whose religious beliefs prohibit the wearing of a mask; those with a medical condition; children under the age of 2; in private or individual office settings and while in a family or household setting.

Individuals dining in restaurants are allowed to remove their masks when served their meals and drinks.

