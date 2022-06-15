City of Orangeburg makes Juneteenth official holiday

Orangeburg City Council recently passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

Juneteenth is already a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

The resolution means city and DPU employees will have Monday, June 20 off as a holiday.

Council held off approving the holiday until it studied the financial impact of the city.

It was determined that the financial impact would not be overly adverse to the city, Evering said. The impact to the city would be $30,000 and for DPU approximately $45,000, according to city and DPU officials.

City Council unanimously approved the holiday during a meeting held earlier this month.

Railroad concerns

City officials say they contacted Norfolk Southern Railroad requesting the railroad company remove standing box cars and railroad ties along Boulevard Street.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said all the rail cars have been removed. He was informed a salvage company is scheduled to remove the railroad ties. Evering said he has requested the removal of the railroad ties be expedited.

Councilman Bernard Haire noted there have been rail ties in front of the president’s house on Claflin University’s campus for at least three years and asked Evering to see if the railroad can have the salvage company remove those as well.

COVID relief

The city of Orangeburg is setting aside $300,000 in federal COVID relief money to assist nonprofits within the city.

Religious and charitable organizations located within the city can receive up to $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money under a city council-approved disbursement, Evering said.

“If you apply, that doesn't necessarily mean you will get or receive $50,000. That would just be the maximum,” Evering said.

Evering explained there will be an application process and recipients will be determined by a grant committee.

Organizations will be vetted prior to their application being fully considered, Evering said.

Applications for the funding will be on the city's website: www.orangeburg.sc.us. The information will also be made available on social media platforms.

The application deadline is Aug. 1. The awards will be announced Sept. 16.

Funds will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Evering said the city hopes to expend all funds by Dec. 31, 2025.

Accommodations Tax

The city will be accepting state Accommodations Tax funding applications from tourism-related organizations in the middle of August. The city has not dispersed the funds in the past two years due to COVID.

The funds can be used on the promotion of tourism, arts and cultural events; construction and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities; public safety and health facilities that serve tourists; public facilities; tourist shuttles and visitor information centers.

Only agencies in the city will qualify for the funds and the funds are to help promote or pay for events coming into the city.

If an organization is located outside of the city but is hosting an event in the city, they could also qualify for the funds, City Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua J. Simmons said.

Applications for funding will be reviewed and recommendations made by an advisory committee. City Council will eventually be the final body to approve the funds.

The application will be available on the city’s website. The process should be done by the second week of September.

For more information about the process of applying to receive funding, contact Simmons at 803-533-6020.

In other business:

• Council gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance amending the Department of Public Utilities’ budget for its automated water metering project by $1.1 million. The project's total was increased due to escalating costs.

The AMI project is placing automated meters at every residence and business in the DPU service area. The system will allow customers to track their water usage online and more easily detect water leaks.

DPU had budgeted $6.5 million for the project.

The project will start this year and could take up to a year to complete, depending on the availability of materials and supplies, DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

DPU officials say the money is available in DPU’s reserves.

• Council unanimously gave second reading to an ordinance increasing the budget for the Hampton Street sewer project by no more than $750,000, for a total amended budget of $1.2 million.

A part of the project will be paid for with about $500,000 in grant funds.

The project is contracted to Columbia-based GH Smith Construction Inc.

The money is available in DPU's reserve fund.

The project includes the replacement of the 8-inch sewer main, 19 manholes and associated infrastructure.

• Council recognized determination as the community of character trait for the month of June.

• Council entered into closed session to discuss contractual matters related to the city's agreement with South Carolina State University as it relates to the Hillcrest Golf Course; the fire tax district; American Rescue Plan Act grant funding; a property management agreement; and the Northwood Estates Sewer System.

