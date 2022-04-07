City of Orangeburg letting mask mandate expire; face coverings not required beginning April 17

Masks will no longer be required in stores and restaurants in the city limits of Orangeburg beginning Sunday, April 17.

Orangeburg City Council on Thursday decided not to extend the city’s mandate past its April 16 expiration. A vote was not needed.

The mask mandate was allowed to expire due to the falling number of COVID cases in the city and the county.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that one person tested positive for COVID in the county last week.

The city has required masks to be worn in businesses in Orangeburg since the pandemic began in March 2020.

