City of Orangeburg improving gardens; upgraded walk, additional irrigation among upgrades

The City of Orangeburg is upgrading Edisto Memorial Gardens in an effort to improve park accessibility and enhance flower growth.

An upgraded walk and enhanced drainage are being installed at the gardens, Orangeburg Director of Parks and Recreation Shaniqua Simmons said.

Lexington, South Carolina-based AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc. is currently replacing sections of wooden and granite steps at the gardens.

A switchback concrete ramp and three steel handrails are being installed, as well as a landing area adjacent to the gravel path.

A mixture of concrete and metal is being used to better handle the wear and tear of the daily use of the gardens, while also sustaining its durability in the outdoor elements.

“This will enhance access to the back gardens and make it more accessible for residents and visitors,” Simmons said.

“As growth increases and the need for outdoor spaces becomes more apparent, the Edisto Memorial Gardens will continue to meet the demands of the community,” she said.

Work should be completed by the end of the first week in February, although it may be extended depending on the weather, Simmons said.

The gardens are “a living habitat that will forever enhance the beauty of Orangeburg,” Simmons said. “With the addition of azaleas and other unusual plant materials, this replacement addition will blend well with the current landscape of the Memorial Gardens.”

Additional irrigation is being installed to allow for more growing areas along the gardens, Simmons said.

“With the added irrigation lines, the city can maximize growing space with additional plant material,” Simmons said.

