City of Orangeburg holding youth basketball registration

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for winter youth basketball for boys and girls ages 4 to 14.

Details about each league can be found under the registration tab at www.orangeburgparks.com.

Registration fees are $55 per child for non-city residents or $30 per child for city residents through Dec. 1. If space is available, participants can be registered through Dec. 17 with an additional $10 late fee.

Register online at www.orangeburgparks.com or at the Parks and Recreation office, 367 Green Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For additional information, call 803-533-6020.

