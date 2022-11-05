City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel

The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented.

The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character and good judgment" that would serve as an advisory body for the city's Department of Public Safety, according to the ordinance creating the panel.

"The purpose of the council is to work with DPS to address any internal and external issues that are brought to the Citizen Advisory Panel's attention," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. "This grew out of previous incidents that we had and it was suggested that we have this advisory panel."

Council on Tuesday gave unanimous first reading approval to the ordinance providing for the advisory panel. The panel would be placed into the city's code of ordinances if approved after three readings.

There was no public discussion prior to the vote. City officials note the CAP ordinance could change between now and third and final reading.

According to the ordinance, the CAP would be in place to receive and review any matter raised by a DPS sworn employee or a citizen of the city.

The CAP would be in charge of reviewing and addressing internal matters related to DPS policy or practices in relation to employee concerns. The CAP would not be in charge of addressing annual employee evaluations, job assignments or pay.

The panel would also review external matters pertaining to a citizen complaint about a DPS policy that is not adequately addressed by DPS.

The CAP alone can also inquire into a DPS policy provided the body informs the city manager in writing of its intention to do so.

Upon completion of inquiry, the CAP will submit its findings to the individual making the complaint along with a copy to the city administrator and city attorney.

The CAP will consist of seven voting members and three non-voting members.

Each member of the CAP would be appointed by a council member according to that council member's district.

Each voting member will serve for four years, except for the appointment of five of the initial voting members. These initial voting members will serve for two years, according to the ordinance.

Each voting member will be at least 21 years old and would have to live in the city. The members cannot be related to a sworn police officer or a council member, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance goes on to state that one non-voting member needs to be at least 16 years old and a high school student. This member would serve until the earlier of either one year of appointment or graduation from high school.

Another non-voting member would be a sworn employee of the police department and another would be a sworn employee of the fire department.

Each DPS member would serve until the earlier of one year from an appointment or the member no longer being a sworn employee of the department, according to the ordinance.

Each non-voting member with DPS will have to have at least five years of continuous experience with the department and cannot be at the rank of lieutenant or higher.

Each CAP member would be required to participate in at least one ride-along with a police officer and complete training in the department's use-of-force simulator within the first three months of appointment.

Within six months of appointment, each member of the CAP would need to complete the police department's citizen training academy, according to the ordinance.

A member who does not complete the required training would be removed from the CAP, according to the ordinance.

Members of the CAP will not be paid, according to the ordinance.

The CAP as a body would meet at least six times a year.

In other business:

Council unanimously passed a resolution to accept the $857,075 U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant used to help the city recover the costs and wear on fire and Emergency Management System equipment during COVID. Council also gave City Administrator Evering the authority to execute the agreement.

Specifically, the city has already purchased three fire trucks totaling $2,425,413. The grant will reimburse the city 35% of the cost.

The grant will also cover 35% of the cost of the city's purchase of defibrillators for city office buildings and technology for three fire stations.

USDA Rural Development representative Nickie Toomes presented the resolution.

The money for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

Council gave unanimous second reading to changes in natural gas rates for new Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities industrial customers effective Dec. 1, 2022.

The changes will only impact new industrial customers and it would not increase current industrial rates.

Council unanimously approved the nominations of Michelle Corbett, finance; Latoya Walker, public works; James Seal, parks and rec to the city's Employee Grievance Committee. Olivia Singletary was appointed as an alternate.

Council recognized the 31-year service of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities employee Richard Wayne Stack. Stack retired Oct. 28.

Council recognized courage as the Orangeburg County Community of Character trait for the month of November and encouraged city residents to practice the trait during the month.

Council went into closed session to discuss the performance evaluation of the city administrator.

The next City Council meeting scheduled for Nov. 15 will be held back in City Council Chambers on Middleton Street. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Council has been meeting at the City Gym on Broughton Street for the past two years during COVID.