City of Orangeburg: COVID bonuses OK’d for employees

The $236,220 cost will come out of the city’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is receiving about $6.3 million in COVID-relief money.

Prior to the vote, Councilman Bernard Haire voiced his opposition to the incentives.

“We should not have to pay for individuals to get the shot,” Haire said.

He said individuals who do not receive the vaccine should be terminated from their positions unless there are special health or religious reasons for not getting vaccinated.

“There have been too many deaths, too many individuals who have expired because of not taking the shots,” Haire continued.

“We just need to buckle down and mandate that either the employees will get their shots at a certain point in time or they will be terminated.”

“It is not fair for those who have had shots to work around people who have not taken the shots,” Haire said. “If we allow our employees to not take the shots, I think that is a bad thing for the city. It is high time that we get a handle on this virus in our city, in our state and our country. We are still just playing around with it.”

