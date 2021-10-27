City of Orangeburg: Council discusses Railroad Corner

Orangeburg City Council held a special called meeting on Monday about the Railroad Corner predevelopment process.

Items also discussed included project financials and the potential acquisition of property, according to the meeting agenda.

Council went into closed session to discuss the matters. There was no discussion in open session or vote taken on the matter.

Orangeburg city leaders have had their eyes set on revitalizing the historic Railroad Corner for many years.

The corner is traditionally defined as the area bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets.

Over the past four years, the city has purchased a number of properties on Railroad Corner to help lock down its plans for revitalization.

The city hired the University of North Carolina-Development Finance Initiative to walk it through the process of developing the property and to present the project to a private developer.

Thus far, the project has included a parcel analysis, a site-specific market analysis and the first phase of the public engagement process. The project will soon enter the site planning and financial feasibility analysis phase.