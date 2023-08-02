Orangeburg property owners can expect a tax increase under the city's proposed $24 million spending plan for the coming fiscal year.

“We have a number of needs that this budget would meet,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

“All the additional revenue that we are trying to raise goes to public safety, goes to raising the salaries of our employees,” he said.

Orangeburg City Council gave unanimous first reading to the spending plan Tuesday at its regularly scheduled council meeting. Councilwoman Sandra Knotts was absent.

The $24 million budget will lead to a $60 a year increase in property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home. For homeowners making a monthly mortgage payment, that would be an additional $5 per month.

Commercial property rates would increase by $90 per year on a property valued at $100,000.

The 115-mill budget is up 15 mills from the current fiscal year's budget.

The value of a mill is about $43,000 to $44,000, Evering said. The tax increase will bring in about $700,000 to $800,000 in additional revenue for the city.

This is the first millage increase in the city since the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

“I think this is a good budget,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “I think that all these things the city manager is proposing are for our citizens.”

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu noted the city's population went down, according to the last census.

“That means the tax base will be narrower and they will pay higher taxes,” Kalu said. “For us to move the city forward, we need to increase our population.”

He said a larger tax base will mean lower taxes.

“The budget we have right now is in line to move the city forward, so that we will be able to retain employees in the city and to have the means of trying to make the city a better place to stay and to work and to raise children,” Kalu said. “We need police officers, we need firefighters and then we need the city employees that we have and newer ones to come in and to help us move everything forward.”

“This a good budget,” Kalu continued. “I love numbers and I have looked at it. It is not going to make a large impact on our citizens but it is going to help us.”

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt thanked all department heads and city council members and all city employees for “making our city a great city.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Keitt said. “We have work ahead that is going to make Orangeburg the city that is going to be the mecca of the Midlands. Let us continue to work together to continue making Orangeburg the city that everybody loves to live work and play.”

Highlights of the budget include:

• About 42 percent of the proposed budget will go toward police and fire, with six new fire engineers and seven new Department of Public Safety officers. Entry-level starting salaries for ODPS officers will be increased from $40,000 to $47,000.

“We talked about the importance of public safety,” Evering said. “I know that was a major priority of council, and it is obviously a major priority of our administration, to make sure our citizens and their public welfare is always protected.”

Evering noted entry-level salaries for public safety officers in neighboring municipalities have steadily increased over the last few years.

The city’s $40,000 entry-level salary has placed the city “at a competitive disadvantage.”

“Many municipalities are hovering around the $50,000 a year starting salary range,” Evering said. “We want to put our DPS in a better and more competitive posture to retain and recruit officers so that we can provide public safety that we know our citizens deserve.”

The city has submitted an application for a U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services grant for eight officers, ODPS Chief Charles Austin said. The grant will pay for the first three years of salaries for officers. The city will most likely not know if it received the grant until October.

“These starting salary increases will allow us to better recruit employees,” Austin said. “It is important that we are able to remain competitive with other departments. We want to be able to have a quality policing service in place.”

ODPS Battalion Fire Chief Jonathan Winningham said that additional fire personnel is critical to meet the safety needs of Orangeburg residents.

“An increase in staffing will allow for firefighters to exit the trucks and immediately work to suppress fires and complete tasks to support firefighting efforts,” he said. “The increase in firefighters will ensure crew integrity, and that work effort is distributed to alleviate firefighter fatigue and increase safety.”

“Everybody is looking for police officers,” Councilman Richard Stroman said. “We need more police officers.”

“Our police department, they are second to none. They get out there and they work, and they work and they work,” Butler said. “I have always, as the mayor, wanted the services to be for the citizens here.”

“Crime is bad and we need officers,” Butler said. “We need them to respond in a timely fashion and we don't need to wait for something bad to happen. We are preparing the city. As they used to say, ‘While we have peace, we are preparing for war.’”

• A 3 percent cost-of-living raise will be provided for all city employees.

Evering said inflation has risen about 20 percent since 2019.

“We have not been able, unfortunately, to keep up with inflation,” Evering said. “Inflation affects every aspect of our operations, as you know, from anything from fuel to just cost of supplies and obviously our employees, their day-to-day ability to provide for their families is affected by inflation.”

Evering said the cost-of-living increase would “just to try to keep up” with inflation.

“It will not allow us to catch up with inflation,” he said.

“Our employees, they work very hard,” Butler said. “They are good employees. I think they should always be considered. We have good people and we want them to stay and we want to retain them.”

Councilman Jerry Hannah expressed concerns for employees on the lowest salary tier.

“My request was that when we do this 3 percent raise, ... that it be done on a tier basis,” Hannah said. “If there are persons who are making $100,000, when he gets 3 percent or she gets 3 percent, will she feel it? But the person who is making $20,000, $24,000 and they get that 3 percent, they say ‘Where did it go?’”

He requested those on the lower salary tier receive a larger increase.

“We have done that analysis,” Evering said. “We are prepared, at the next meeting, to provide that analysis but that is up to you.”

• The budget increases starting salaries for the city's Department of Public Works truck drivers with a commercial drivers license to $20 an hour from $17 an hour. The department has three vacancies to fill.

The city wants to restart its recycling program but needs CDL drivers to do so.

“Some of the citizens are asking for this. Some of the council members may be reluctant I think because of what they feel like the citizens are going to say. But they will say a lot if we don't provide the services,” he said.

• The commercial sanitation rate will increase to $100 a month from the current $16 a month for a four-yard container. The rate increase will become effective Jan. 1.

“Our commercial residential rates are extremely, extremely low compared to not only our peers but certainly the private sector,” Evering said. He said private company South Carolina Waste charges a $115 monthly fee.

“We are not trying to be competitive, we just need to be able to cover the cost of the services that we provide,” he said.

Evering noted several municipalities are doing away with providing commercial sanitation altogether.

• The residential sanitation fee will increase from $17 to $20 a month. City officials note the private sector is charging about $35 to $40 a month.

In addition to approving the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, council also gave unanimous first reading approval to an ordinance amending the city's current 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

The amended budget reflects expenses and revenues balanced at $20,753,768.

City officials note the figure is subject to change by third reading because of changes in revenues and expenses before the end of the fiscal year. A more accurate number is expected on the third and final reading.