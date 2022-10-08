City of Orangeburg: Consultant to study housing needs

The City of Orangeburg has hired the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s School of Government Development Finance Initiative to study the city’s housing needs.

The study will cost approximately $70,000, with the money coming from federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Earlier this year, city council voted to set aside $1 million for affordable housing as part of the $6.3 million the city received in American Recue Plan funds.

During its Sept. 20 meeting, Orangeburg City Council named DFI as the consultant it has hired to help with the process.

DFI is the same company the city has used in its process to develop and revitalize Railroad Corner.

“They also have significant experience with affordable housing,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

Orangeburg is a part of the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.

Being a member of the consortium enables the city to receive federal Housing and Urban Development money. Habitat for Humanity and New America are two groups in the city that benefit from HUD money, enabling them to construct homes in the area.

But city leaders have discussed the possibility of the city creating its own housing authority. Evering previously said it would take about six months to a year to create a housing authority, noting an executive director would have to be hired.

In other matters, the city is updating its code of ordinances.

Some of the more substantive changes to the code include the addition of an ordinance creating a citizens advisory panel for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, according to city attorney Michael Kozlarek.

The panel would aim to increase communication between the police department and residents and provide oversight of policing tactics.

Another change would remove guidelines for committee of the whole procedures, which city council has seldom, if ever, used.

Another example of a change that has occurred over the past few years but is not in the current code concerns city council meetings.

The current city code still states council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Council meets at 6 p.m.

There are also some stylistic or technical changes, Kozlarek said.

Council provided unanimous first reading by title only to the recodification of the city's code.

The last time the city updated its ordinances was in 2020.

Kozlarek recommends the city go through the process of updating its code every two to four years.

Finance update

Council was informed the city has collected on about 86 percent of the revenues projected in its budget and was told it should be about 91 percent.

“You will receive some large deposits from the state and the Municipal Association,” Marc Wood of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin said. “Those will come during this month ... so that variance will drastically change when you get September's financial statements.”

Wood said the city's spending is about 91 percent of the budget, which is “right in line with where they should be.”

The city thus far has received about $20.6 million and has spent about $21.3 million year to date.

“That will drastically change this month,” Wood said.

Councilman Jerry Hannah asked if the city has any weakness in its financial situation.

“I don't really see a weakness,” Wood said. “Everything is pretty much in line with what we had anticipated it would be right now.”

“That is what I wanted to hear you say,” Hannah said.

In other business:

• Council gave third and final reading to an ordinance authorizing the month-to-month lease of 1117, 1131, 1155 Russell Street and 1131, 1133, 1137 and 1143 Middleton Street to the current tenants of the buildings.

The buildings were formerly owned by the Braxton Edward J. Trust.

The city purchased the property in December 2021. The money to purchase the property came from the Department of Public Utilities’ Economic Development Revolving Fund.

The city eventually plans to revitalize the buildings.

Councilman Richard Stroman abstained from voting as he did not vote to purchase the buildings.

• Council went into closed session to receive an update on the city's 911 system, to receive a contractual update on the city-owned Louis Building (1198 Russell Street) and to discuss a legal update regarding the Freedom of Information Act and employment.