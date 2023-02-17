The City of Orangeburg sent out fire contracts to people who live outside the city limits, but within the city’s fire service area.

For decades, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has provided protection for the surrounding area outside of the city limits.

Since the city is unable to collect fire fees or taxes for those properties, the city requires a fire contract to cover the cost of operations for the fire department.

The fees collected from the contracts are used solely for the operation and improvement of the fire department, just like the fees collected as part of city property taxes, the city said in a press release.

“It is always the goal of ODPS to provide citizens of Orangeburg with the fire protection they deserve,” Battalion Chief Jonathon Winningham said. “The department is constantly making improvements in training, staffing, equipment and trucks.

“The department also prides itself with quick response times and operates four fire stations which are fully staffed on a 24‐hour basis.”

As a result of collecting fire contracts, the city's Finance Office is currently receiving higher than normal call volumes.

Individuals with questions regarding fire contracts should email firecontracts@cityoforangeburg.sc.us for the quickest response. All calls will be returned within 24 hours.

Payments can be made online at ssl.sc.gov/Checkout/CityOfOrangeburg/FireContracts.html or placed in drop boxes located at City Hall.