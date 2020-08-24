City of Orangeburg cleaning up outdated laws

Orangeburg City Council is getting rid of some antiquated laws, including Sunday blue laws and a law shaming people who sell goods from communist countries.
Council noted the local Sunday blue laws were preempted by state law several years ago and the communist goods law is outdated.
Council has given the changes two of three required readings.
The city’s current law prohibits a person from doing, “worldly work, labor, business of his ordinary calling or the selling or offering to sell, publicly or privately or by telephone, at retail or at wholesale to the consumer any goods, wares or merchandise or to employ others to engage in work, labor, business or selling or offering to sell any goods, wares or merchandise, excepting work of necessity or charity."
The local law lists a number of items prohibited for Sunday sale including: housewares; home and office furnishings; tools and building supplies; jewelry; luggage, musical instruments; radios and televisions; yard goods and automobiles and trucks.
Another local law required every person selling merchandise produced in communist countries to display a sign letting shoppers know: "This place of business sells merchandise produced in communist countries." The listed communist countries are the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Red China, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, Poland, Hungary, Cuba, Lithuania, East Germany, Bulgaria and Romania.
City Council is also getting rid of an ordinance setting up a “Cable Television Programming Commission."
A number of years ago, the city had entertained the idea of getting into the cable television business. It did not.
The commission was going to oversee this division, which was going to be housed under the Department of Public Utilities.
