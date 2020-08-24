City of Orangeburg cleaning up outdated laws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg City Council is getting rid of some antiquated laws, including Sunday blue laws and a law shaming people who sell goods from communist countries.

Council noted the local Sunday blue laws were preempted by state law several years ago and the communist goods law is outdated.

Council has given the changes two of three required readings.

The city’s current law prohibits a person from doing, “worldly work, labor, business of his ordinary calling or the selling or offering to sell, publicly or privately or by telephone, at retail or at wholesale to the consumer any goods, wares or merchandise or to employ others to engage in work, labor, business or selling or offering to sell any goods, wares or merchandise, excepting work of necessity or charity."

The local law lists a number of items prohibited for Sunday sale including: housewares; home and office furnishings; tools and building supplies; jewelry; luggage, musical instruments; radios and televisions; yard goods and automobiles and trucks.