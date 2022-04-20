City of Orangeburg celebrates Earth Day with Friday event

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Earth Day Celebration on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The event is being held in conjunction with community partners Clemson Cooperative Extension, Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful. This year’s national theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”

The Earth Day Celebration is free with activities for both children and adults. Various trees will be planted in the azalea garden while gardening tips are shared. Storytime includes Michael Recycle, a new-age superhero who saves his town and eventually the world by recycling.

Children will take home planted seeds in a special container as they learn about composting and adults are encouraged to bring an old T-shirt to recycle into a new bag. Participants will also receive free giveaways while supplies last.

Across from the Rose Garden, God’s Favorable Blessings and Randolph Italian Ice, two local food vendors, will be selling food and dessert from 11 a.m. until 2.p.m. This is part of an ongoing initiative the Parks and Recreation Department is offering throughout the rose blooming season. Individuals are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and have a picnic in the garden while enjoying the view of the blooming roses.

The Spray Park will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Cash admission is $1, weather permitting. The spray park will not open for the season until Memorial Day, but families will have an early opportunity to enjoy the water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0