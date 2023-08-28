Orangeburg City Council is moving ahead with 3 percent raises for all of the city’s employees.

“We need to value these employees and give them what they need to help move the city forward,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said during a city council meeting last week.

City Administrator Sidney Evering II presented council with a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

The budget includes a cost-of-living raise for city employees. At a previous meeting, Councilman Jerry Hannah requested an analysis of a salary-based raise system with the goal of giving additional funds to employees who make the least.

At the latest meeting, Evering provided council with proposals for dividing employees into pay-based tiers. Raises would be based on the employees’ tiers.

“Each option will provide a higher percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for those who earn less. In each option, we try to address those folks who earn less than $50,000, but we can go back to the drawing board if you think we need to find an additional way,” Evering said.

Butler disagreed with the idea of using tiers to distribute raises because, “in an organized organization, you have to be fair.”

“I think it’s going to cause chaos if we do tiers. The easiest way to do this is what you give to one, you give to all,” he said.

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu said that although some people make less, the tier option would not be ideal.

“It all depends on skill. Sometimes it gets emotional but we have to look at the market,” Kalu said.

Evering revisited his suggestion of an equal, 3 percent cost-of-living raise for all city employees.

“We should remain at 3 percent across the board, for everyone to be treated fairly,” Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt agreed.

The proposed budget also includes:

• The commercial sanitation rate will be increased from $16 to $80.

“This would hopefully allow us to hire some additional folks so we can restart recycling,” Evering said.

Councilman Richard Stroman disapproved of the increase.

“I don’t think you should raise that much in a year,” he said.

According to Evering, the city’s rate will remain below market level even after the increase.

“It is something that I strongly encourage us to do,” he said.

• The hourly rate for employees with commercial driver’s licenses will increase from $16 to $20 to “make us more competitive,” Evering said.

“I want to say that all of these raise increases are for the citizens and to make Orangeburg safer,” Butler said. “We have workers that are working here that need raises to feed their families. All of our intentions are to make it better. Some of these salary raises are for retention because we do need to retain our trained certified officers and we need to retain our CDL personnel.”

• The entry-level salary for public safety officers will increase from $40,000 to $47,000.

“We have to increase the salary for police officers because that’s the trend of the market,” Kalu said.

Stroman said, “to get good firefighters and police officers, we need to get above $50,000.”

Council approved the 2023-2024 fiscal budget, with Hannah opposing. Councilman Bernard Haire was not present.

Council also unanimously gave second reading approval to the updated budget for the current year.

In other business, council unanimously approved of Stroman’s nomination of Jay Union to fill a vacancy on the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission.