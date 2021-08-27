City of Orangeburg adds safety rules for fall sports

Orangeburg's Parks and Recreation Department will begin screening temperatures and enforcing mask rules for the fall football and soccer sports seasons.

Beginning Monday, all athletes will have their temperatures checked by a Parks and Recreation staff member when they arrive at Hillcrest. Stations will be set up and visible to all prior to entering areas of play.

Any player with a body temperature above 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave.

If an athlete is displaying any symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or intestinal symptoms, they are asked to not come to the fields.

The city's mask mandate will be enforced at Hillcrest.

All attendees will also be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and their nose.

Athletes will be allowed to remove their masks when they enter their designated playing field.

Social distancing will also be required. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and distance themselves from others who do not live in the same household.

If an athlete tests positive for COVID, they are asked to contact the City of Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.

