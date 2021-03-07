City of Bamberg unveils downtown master plan to mixed reaction

“I want it (downtown) to look just like that plan you see. I want to get rid of the blight. I’m very much a historian. I won’t deny that at all. I love those old buildings, but a lot of people don’t love them. All they see is ugly buildings and an ugly downtown. So we have to make it attractive and for Bamberg to kind of be a whole and a part of the rest of the community,” she said.

Foster continued, “We’re really growing a little bit. People say we’re not, but we announced nine new businesses at the city council meeting last month (January). We’ve got some really nice businesses. ... So my thing is the downtown area seems to be the spot that everybody thinks needs to be restored or fixed, and it does. We need to make it attractive.

“At one time we had trees and plants downtown, but they are no more. You need to soften it. We need some trees and some shrubbery just to make it attractive.”

The mayor said she is pushing for the owners of downtown buildings to “do what they need to do” to make the downtown area more visually appealing.

“Everybody’s been sent a letter saying that they have to bring their buildings into compliance. They need to fix them up,” she said, noting that the master plan also called for new lighting and pedestrian crossings.