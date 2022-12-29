City making downtown change; Orangeburg seeks more people in area

Orangeburg City Council is changing its zoning law in an effort to bring more people and foot traffic to Orangeburg's downtown central business district.

City Council recently gave unanimous second reading approval to a change in the definition of the city’s central business district to provide more opportunities for commercial and mixed-use development downtown.

“This change is to assist in what our plans are for the future of our downtown,” Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.

“What it is allowing us to do is work with our Railroad Corner section as well as the rest of the downtown for allowing bars and restaurants,” he said.

The change would also allow loft or overhead apartments to be built within buildings in the business district.

The zoning ordinance change was recommended to council by the city’s Planning Commission.

City officials say many cities have pursued similar changes in their ordinances to enhance downtown districts.

For example, the ordinance change would allow brew pubs or restaurants with a brewery type of setting.

It could also bring living quarters downtown, which is something downtown planners have desired and talked about for years.

The change will provide an opportunity for new investors who are looking at mixed use for downtown businesses, Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

She said the change will provide the downtown district with “the advantage it needs to be on the forefront of economic development.”

A public hearing was held on the matter but no one spoke.

Councilman Jerry Hannah said “it is good to see Orangeburg moving in a positive direction.

He asked what constitutes downtown Orangeburg's central business district.

Singh said the downtown area referred to in the ordinance is the Russell Street corridor from Boulevard Street down to the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

Hannah said he has been asked by individuals on Amelia and Middleton streets about the change.

Singh said the reason those streets are not included in the downtown district is that Amelia Street has residential areas.

Singh acknowledged there are some businesses on Amelia, but he said, “when you look at a definition of a central core business district, that is typically your main street. Russell Street is our main street.”

Singh said having commercial property, or a bar and restaurant, near a residential property brings up other issues the city would have to address.

“It can be done,” he said.

In other matters:

• Three residential parcels of land near Orangeburg Mall are closer to being rezoned after years of trying.

Council voted 4-2 on second reading to rezone the parcels from single-family residential to office-institutional.

The property at 1070 St. Matthews Road is owned by Harry Ken Floyd Jr; the property at 1080 St. Matthews Road is owned by Glenda Zeigler Shuler and the property at 1090 St. Matthews Road is owned by Phyllis Pelzer.

The three properties combined make up 1.47 acres between Stuart Street and CPM Federal Credit Union, according to the Orangeburg County GIS mapping.

Voting for the rezoning were Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Councilman Richard Stroman and Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu.

Voting against were Hannah and Councilwoman Sandra Knotts. Councilman Bernard Haire was absent from the meeting.

During the public hearing prior to the vote, property owner Randy Shuler expressed his appreciation for council's efforts to have the matter resolved.

“We feel like this piece of property is actually going to be looking at zoning in the right direction,” Shuler said.

• Council unanimously voted to cancel its Jan. 3 meeting due to the New Year's holiday schedule.

• Council also agreed to cancel its Feb. 7 meeting due to the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day event.

The event brings local officials from all over the state to Columbia to receive updates on current legislative issues, visit their local legislators at the State House and connect with legislators at the association’s annual legislative reception.

• Council went into closed session to discuss a legal matter related to taxes. Council did not return to open session.