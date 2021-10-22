 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City hosting 'trunk-or-treat' Monday
0 comments

City hosting 'trunk-or-treat' Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102321 Trunk or Treat NBC 2020.jpg

People participate in last year's trunk-or-treat festivities.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village, off of North Road in Orangeburg.

For the safety of the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru experience for the second year in a row. All citizens will stay in their vehicles as they navigate throughout the baseball complex. Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last.

Traffic will be one-way, entering at the main entrance across from Lowe’s and will flow out to North Road at the traffic light by Orangeburg Prep.

Last year’s event brought between 800 and 1,000 vehicles through the City of Orangeburg’s newest facility. Your patience is appreciated as you are directed through Orangeburg Recreation Park.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News