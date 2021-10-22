City hosting 'trunk-or-treat' Monday

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village, off of North Road in Orangeburg.

For the safety of the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru experience for the second year in a row. All citizens will stay in their vehicles as they navigate throughout the baseball complex. Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last.

Traffic will be one-way, entering at the main entrance across from Lowe’s and will flow out to North Road at the traffic light by Orangeburg Prep.

Last year’s event brought between 800 and 1,000 vehicles through the City of Orangeburg’s newest facility. Your patience is appreciated as you are directed through Orangeburg Recreation Park.

