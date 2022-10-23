 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

City hosting Halloween drive-through on Monday, Oct. 24

  • 0
Jack-o-lanterns (copy)

Jack-o-lanterns burning in darkness

 pressmaster - Fotolia

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.

Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last.

Cars will enter at the main entrance of the recreational complex and exit at the stop light at Orangeburg Preparatory School.

There is one-way traffic only during the event. For more information, individuals can call Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News