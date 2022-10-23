City hosting Halloween drive-through on Monday, Oct. 24

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.

Candy will be distributed only to children present in vehicles while supplies last.

Cars will enter at the main entrance of the recreational complex and exit at the stop light at Orangeburg Preparatory School.

There is one-way traffic only during the event. For more information, individuals can call Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.