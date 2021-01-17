City, DPU name employees of year

The City of Orangeburg and the Department of Public Utilities have named their respective employees of the year.

Joe Duley came to work for the City of Orangeburg as a maintenance worker on Dec. 13, 1993. 2020 was his 27th year as a city employee. During his employment with the City Service Department, his willingness to learn earned him a promotion several times. He is now a motor equipment operator III.

Duley is described as dependable — and can always be counted on to be at work. During storms or emergencies, he is always there to help and never complains. During the city’s COVID shutdown that began in March 2020, Duley never missed a day. The city received numerous calls from citizens complimenting Duley on his friendliness and willingness to offer help when needed.

DPU’s Henry Moorer has worked for the city for 15 years. He is described as a person who comes to work every day with a great attitude. He is usually the first one in the office and the last one to leave. Reportedly, he never complains about any task he is asked to do.

Moorer has a set of skills, both personally and professionally, that far exceed his job title. He completes all his tasks with purpose and pride, whether it is delivering valued mail; opening or closing up the building; and running errands.