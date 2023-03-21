Orangeburg City Councilmembers Kalu Agba Kalu and Liz Keitt have graduated from Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government programs.

Kalu received his MEO Institute of Government certificate during MASC’s virtual Hometown Legislative Action Week.

Keitt completed the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government and received her certificate during MASC’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

Established in 1986, the MEO institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants such as Kalu learn about the role of elected officials as well as administrative staff. Municipal officials also learn about the relationships between local, state and federal levels of government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.

Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the institute. The topics covered during the sessions include the SC Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.

The institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state’s colleges and universities, as well as other guest lecturers. The institute also offers credited, on-demand courses.

The Municipal Association offers the Advanced Institute exclusively to graduates of the MEO Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the Advanced Institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

Graduating officials such as Keitt have participated in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.

The MEO Institute and Advanced Institute are two of the many educational and training opportunities that the Municipal Association offers for the elected officials and staff serving cities and towns. Learn more at www.masc.sc (keyword: education and training).