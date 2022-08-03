City budget: No tax hike; Orangeburg plans some fee increases

The City of Orangeburg’s proposed $22.4 million spending plan for the 2022-2023 budget year will not require a property tax increase, but fee increases are being considered to offset the cost of inflation.

The proposal includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees to help offset inflation costs.

Inflation “has had a tremendous impact on us all,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said Tuesday. “Obviously, the cost of goods and materials have risen significantly. It's impacted the city as a whole but also our employees on an individual basis.”

“We are not recommending a millage increase at this time,” Evering said. “However, we may need to possibly revisit that next year and the years ahead.

“As you all know, you have not raised in a few years but costs have continued to rise. In order to provide the basic services that our citizens expect and deserve, we may have to revisit that at another time.”

The millage rate for the budget will remain at 100 mills, the same as it was for the last three years. The annual tax on a $100,000 home will be $400.

The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Though taxes will not increase, the proposed budget includes the following fee increases:

• An increase in the residential sanitation fee from $14 a month to $17 a month.

Evering said the city's current rate of $14 a month is, “extremely low in comparison to surrounding municipalities and certainly low in comparison to the private sector.” He said the city's residential sanitation fee is less than half of what the average private sector waste collector charges.

Evering said the $17 a month will still be lower than comparable municipalities and the private sector.

“The purpose of that is to keep up with inflation,” Evering said. “Fuel costs, salaries. We have to maintain competitive salaries for our employees. We have need in terms of additional sanitation trucks. We also want to get recycling started again.”

• Increase commercial sanitation by $5 to keep up with the rising cost of sanitation.

• Increase Hillcrest Golf Course cart rental fees to $20, up from the current cost of $16. Evering said the $20 remains competitive.

• Increase Hillcrest green fees to $26 from the current $24.

Other highlights of the city budget include:

• $45,000 for the replacement of playground equipment.

• $150,000 for maintenance improvements in order to tackle issues before any significant repairs are needed.

• $50,000 to place cameras in Edisto Memorial Gardens.

• $250,000 for downtown façade improvement grants.

Prior to giving first reading to the budget, Councilman Richard Stroman said he was favor of a 3% salary increase, but not in favor of raising city fees.

“I am not in favor of raising recycling rates,” Stroman said. “I just don't think at this time we should be raising anything.”

He also referred to the city's plans to borrow and spend about $7 million to help pay for the renovation of the former First Citizens Bank building at Russell and Broughton streets.

“That still bothers me. You are talking about spending a bunch of money on a building,” he said. The city plans to make it the new city hall.

Stroman voted against the borrowing plan. Under the proposed 30-year borrowing plan, there would be no tax increase for the first two years of the bond, although there would be tax increases afterward.

City officials hope the bond can be paid off with money obtained from the fifth round of the county’s capital project sales tax, which voters will be asked to approve in 2024. City officials are expecting voters to approve the referendum as they have done the previous four times it has come before them.

With regards to the proposed budget, Stroman suggested doing away with recycling.

“We have places to take cans. The police department will take cans on Chestnut,” Stroman said.

A proposed restructuring will bring the Hillcrest Golf Course under the city's Parks and Recreation Department at the recommendation of the city's auditing firm.

Currently, Hillcrest is in an enterprise fund. An enterprise fund means the golf course's finances and accounting are separate from other governmental activities.

After the discussion, council gave 4-2 first reading to the $22,354,969 city budget during Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to Stroman, Hannah voted against the budget. Councilman Bernard Haire was not in attendance.

In related matters, council gave first reading to an ordinance amending the city's budget for Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

The amended budget reflects expenses and revenues balanced at $20,164,885.

Evering noted the figure is subject to change by third reading because of changes in revenues and expenses before the end of the fiscal year. He expects a more accurate number on the third and final reading.