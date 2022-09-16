City allocates $79,500 in accommodations tax monies to promote local events, tourism

The City of Orangeburg allocated $79,500 for the promotion and advertising of several local events and tourist opportunities in the city.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved six funding requests recommended to it from the city's accommodations tax advisory committee.

The funding requests approved included:

$20,000 to the The All-Star Bowling Lanes Center for Creative Partnerships to help market the historic Russell Street bowling alley. The CCP is currently working on some historical videos of the bowling alley. The CCP also conducts tours of the bowling alley upon request.

$20,000 for the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association to promote and advertise its First Friday Series. DORA is starting a new free concert series for next year on the first Friday of each month from March through October. The concerts will be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion. More details on the series will be released by the end of October.

$24,500 for the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center for signage and promotions for its art exhibits that feature local, regional and national artists.

$5,000 to the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation to help secure and market bands to perform at the Orangeburg Festival of Roses.

$10,000 to the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation to market and promote baseball state and collegiate tournaments at the North Road Orangeburg Recreation Park.

City Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu asked if the $10,000 was enough to fund the promotion of the Dixie Youth World Series. Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons said the Dixie Youth World Series is not until 2024 and will be funded with accommodations tax monies available in 2023 for use in 2024.

A total of $140,000 was available from the accommodations tax.

Simmons said the balance -- $60,500 -- would be used to help fund requests made in the spring of 2023.

The city has not dispersed the funds in the past two years due to COVID.

The funds can be used on the promotion of tourism, arts and cultural events; construction and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities; public safety and health facilities that serve tourists; public facilities; tourist shuttles and visitor information centers.

Only agencies in the city qualify for the funds, which are to help promote or pay for events coming into the city.

If an organization is located outside of the city but is hosting an event in the city, they could also qualify for the funds.

DPU budget

In other matters, Council voted 6-1 on third and final reading to adopt the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities' 2022-23 fiscal year budget that will see a water and wastewater rate increase for customers.

Councilman Richard Stroman was opposed to the increase, having gone on record expressing concerns about rising costs of living.

The average customer inside the city limits will see an increase of approximately $1.71 for water and $3.24 for wastewater per month, according to DPU. That’s based on 600 cubic feet of water used per month.

The average customer outside the city will see increases of $3.42 for water and $6.48 for wastewater.

The rate increase will take effect Oct. 1. DPU customers will be notified of the increase via mail.

The increase will bring in an additional $1,193,644 in revenue for the water division and $911,446 for the wastewater division.

DPU officials say the rate increase will be spread out over time with possible rate increases needed in the future.

DPU officials say the increases are necessary due to increased cost of treating water and wastewater.

DPU officials also say that despite the increase, the utility still has among the lowest combined water and wastewater rates around.

DPU electric and gas rates will not increase.

The proposed revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget are $114,139,543 and the proposed expenses are $107,040,688. Revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget are about 13% higher than the current year and expenses are projected to be 8% higher than the current year.

The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees and about $47 million to be spent on capital projects that will be done over several years.

A public hearing was held on the DPU budget but there was no public comment.

The utility's fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Councilman Jerry Hannah requested DPU Manager Warren Harley comment on the city's water quality in light of recent news reports around the nation regarding water-quality concerns in some cities.

"We here in Orangeburg are fortunate to have quality water and wastewater divisions," Harley said. "We do a great job of taking care of situations and maintaining our water quality from things we take out of the river that goes into our customers' homes as well as what we put back into the river."

"We test our system on a daily basis," Harley said.

In addition to approving DPU's 2022-23 budget, council gave final approval to amend the current 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

The utility's revenues exceeded its expenses for the current fiscal year by about $9.9 million.

After a $7.2 million transfer from the utility to the city's general fund budget, DPU will see a profit of about $2.2 million for the current fiscal year.

In other business:

Council read a proclamation recognizing the six-year cultural art exchange the Orangeburg-based Fine Arts Cultural Enrichment Teaching Studios (FACETS) group has had with the Dr. Samuel and Audrey Hunter Memorial Foundation and the Gifford Historical Museum and Cultural Center in a cultural exchange program with Indian River County, Florida.

This year's cultural exchange includes the painting of a Palmetto tree symbolizing South Carolina and a rose bush symbolizing the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

According to the proclamation, FACETS (a part of Clemson University's Public Services Activities) is a professional-development institute for artists, teachers and the public. FACETS has shared culture from Orangeburg and the state's Lowcountry with Florida through the cultural exchange program that started in 2009 between FACETS and the Vero Beach Museum of Art in Vero Beach, Florida.

"The Grid Turns the Corner" works by Dr. Terry K. Hunter was the inaugural exhibit and was presented at the Vero Beach museum.

The proclamation "applauds the efforts" of FACETS and the Clemson University PSA as well as the work of the Samuel and Audrey Hunter Memorial Foundation.

Council unanimously passed a resolution adopting an employee handbook for the city. The handbook will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The handbook will govern employee conduct, workplace conditions, drugs, alcohol policies, state and federal employment laws.

Council named "curiosity" as the September Community of Character trait and encouraged city residents to adopt the trait in their daily lives.

Council went into closed session to discuss a number of contractual, personnel and legal matters. The contractual matter is related to a fire tax district and the personnel matter is related to a performance evaluation of City Administrator Sidney Evering.

Legal matters included discussions related to city roads, the Town of Norway, the South Carolina State Real Estate Foundation and Northwood Estates.