A furrowed brow began to form on Cecil Williams’ face as he listened to the biography of the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg’s Citizen of the Year.

As he heard about how the recipient’s distinguished career began when he was given a camera by his brother, the shock of realizing he was being honored for his own achievements began to sink in.

The Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg has presented its citizen of the year award to individuals who make significant impacts to the community’s well-being for the past 71 years. The award ceremony was held Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg.

The award is designed to be a surprise to the recipient. This year it went to Orangeburg’s well-known photographer, author and inventor.

“This is one of the most wonderful occasions, and it’s a complete surprise and an honor that the Kiwanians would make this presentation to me. I am so appreciative of it,” Williams said.

His wife, Barbara, said it was difficult surprising her husband. He was tricked into thinking her receipt of a Distinguished Service Award was the only thing happening that evening.

“It was hard getting him here. I had to go in and write me a little speech. That’s how I got him,” Barbara Williams said.

Cecil Williams smiled, saying “She wrote her own speech as part of the conspiracy.”

His wife said she’s proud of her husband’s receipt of the award.

“It’s thrilling. It’s just wonderful how people are now recognizing him for the things that he has done. I just can’t express it in words,” she said.

Dr. Gene Atkinson of the Kiwanis Club presented Williams with the award after citing his numerous achievements that began with a hand-me-down Baby Brownie camera his brother gave him at age 9.

“The brother’s interest centered on music, thus the camera was handed down to our citizen of the year for 2023. This Kodak Brownie camera was the first camera Cecil Williams used that started this illustrious career in photography,” Atkinson said.

“Yes, he still has this camera at his studio. This event was the beginning of a life-long passion that defined his career,” he said.

The young Williams went to Edisto Memorial Gardens and took pictures, charging a dollar for them. He took his camera everywhere and soon began taking pictures of various desegregation efforts in South Carolina as a teenager.

“He photographed many notable pictures during the Briggs vs. Elliott case in Summerton that helped define the civil rights movement. … By the time Cecil was 14 years old, he was one of 25 photographers who freelanced for Jet magazine,” Atkinson said.

“Jet needed a local photographer to record the civil rights movement in South Carolina, and specifically in Orangeburg. ... Over the years, Cecil has documented many turning events from the civil rights movement, to the 1969 Charleston Hospital Strike, to the civil rights event at South Carolina State University, where three students lost their lives,” he said.

Atkinson was referring to the Orangeburg Massacre of 1968 that saw three students killed and 28 others injured when South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate All-Star Triangle Bowl.

“For many years, Cecil has been the official photographer for the (state) NAACP, South Carolina State University, Claflin University and National Conference of Black Mayors. Cecil’s recent invention of the ‘film toaster’ has been revolutionary,” Atkinson continued, referring to the device which digitizes film negatives.

He also cited Williams’ establishment of his own civil rights museum and the appearance of his comprehensive collection of civil rights-era photographs in numerous books, newspapers and television documentaries.

“As a historian and photographer myself, I have spent many hours at his studio over the years learning the techniques of digital scanning of pictures, as well as restoring old, damaged pictures with current computer techniques,” Atkinson said.

“It is with high honor that we bestow the 2023 citizen of the year award to Cecil J. Williams for his many contributions to mankind,” he said.

Cecil Williams said, “I think that it’s a divine journey that I have been on. I believe that I am fulfilling a destiny that I was supposed to, having the opportunities that have come before me not only photographic moments and history that I have recorded, but just in general in life.”

Williams, who is director of historical preservation at Claflin University, is also the author of books, including “Unforgettable: A Time of Life, Hope, Bravery,” featuring images from 1950 and beyond, along with “Out of the Box in Dixie” and “Freedom and Justice.”

Atkinson said Drew Gilpin Faust, who served as president of Harvard University from 2007 to 2018, also sent her regards to Williams.

“The recent retired president said that she has really enjoyed Cecil’s books and commended him on what he’s done with civil rights, as well a publishing,” he said.

Williams’ many affiliations include his membership on the board of Preservation South Carolina, a non-profit organization that has operated since 1990 and is dedicated to preserving and protecting the historic and irreplaceable architectural heritage of South Carolina.

Williams’ family and friends who attended the ceremony included his maternal cousin, Maudelle Salley Bing, and her daughter, along with Dr. Lucius Craig and Mary Smalls.

S.C. State University Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries, a past citizen of the year award winner, was also in attendance and said he has known Williams since 1956.

“I think he has been a catalyst in this community and the state and beyond to bring people together,” Jeffries said.

“He did that by all the pictures he took and especially his museum. When I say bringing people together, I mean races of people. I think that his museum is unlike any in the country, specifically for this area. People might have heard something about what he has in that museum, but when you can go there and see it, it means a lot,” he said.

Jeffries continued, “Cecil is a good friend, and I admire him and his wife immensely. I feel fortunate to know both of them, and they are really good people.”

Bing said, “I’m very happy for him.”

Smalls said she has also known Williams for a long time and was proud of his achievement.

“I think it’s fantastic. He’s done some marvelous things for education, for history. So I think it’s truly wonderful,” Smalls said.

Craig said he and Williams are members of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity and that he was also happy for his achievement.

“I’m very proud of him. He’s an excellent individual and a pillar of the community,” Craig said.