Cila named Orangeburg Christian Academy chairman

Orangeburg Christian Academy’s Board of Directors met on Aug. 28 to acknowledge the stewardship of departing Chairman Dr. Shane Stutzman, pastor at Northside Baptist Church.

He provided “exemplary leadership and spiritual guidance to the school for the past 11 years and is now embarking on a new ministry in north central Florida,” the school said in a release.

The executive and management members of the board voted to approve the nomination of Pastor Jeffrey P. Cila as the new chairman of the board.

Cila shepherds three churches in the Walterboro District of the United Methodist Church.

He received a master’s degree in health informatics from the University of Illinois-Chicago, is a two-time graduate of the University of South Carolina, and taught for several semesters at both institutions.

His professional career includes being a Naval Intelligence Officer (retired) and then working 22 years for the USC School of Medicine and Lexington Medical Center as a system manager and clinical business intelligence analyst.

Cila has long been familiar with OCA, serving on the staff in 1999-2002 as athletic director and high school teacher. His wife Debra also was a teacher at OCA for 17 of the school’s past 27 years.

“The school’s steady growth and longevity in the community is a testament to the quality of their faith-based education model coupled with a solid academic foundation provided by a passionate faculty year after year,” Cila said.