Churches gearing up for Christmas efforts; Angel Trees, red kettles returning

Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

All angels are expected to be turned into the Salvation Army office by Dec. 13. Angels will be readied for distribution by Dec. 17.

The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign is gearing up to begin Nov. 15. Cantrell said volunteers are greatly needed to make it a success.

“Volunteers are so important for our campaign. Also, if groups want to volunteer to ring bells and would like to have their kettle in memory or in honor of somebody, we’re looking to do that as well. We would hang a little sign on our kettle stating who they were ringing for,” Cantrell said.

“I just know that there’s so many people who have passed away from COVID-related illnesses and so forth. We just thought it would be a good way for them to do something in memory of someone,” she said.

In addition to volunteers, the Salvation Army also hires people to ring bells during the season, with applications available at the Salvation Army office.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donated toys.