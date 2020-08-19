Church to give food to those in need Aug. 23

A local ministry will give food to those in need from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Deliverance Transformational Church in Orangeburg.
Pastor Kenneth Morgan, radio personality on Old Skool 102.9 FM, and Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will distribute food while supplies last.
Participants must fill out some paperwork, and masks are required
The church is located at 1111 Russell St.
For more information, call 803-317-4457.
