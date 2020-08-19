Church to give food to those in need Aug. 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local ministry will give food to those in need from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Deliverance Transformational Church in Orangeburg.

Pastor Kenneth Morgan, radio personality on Old Skool 102.9 FM, and Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will distribute food while supplies last.

Participants must fill out some paperwork, and masks are required

The church is located at 1111 Russell St.

For more information, call 803-317-4457.

