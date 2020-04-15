Church, Red Cross reach out Groups offer comfort, shelter after Orangeburg County tornadoes

As Orangeburg County recovers from Monday’s deadly tornadoes, groups and churches are coming together to support the people in their communities.
Among them is Sunny Vista Church of God in North, which will host a meal for the family of the two people killed in Monday’s storms.
“Of course, we knew the lady that passed away. We knew her pretty well and her husband. I visited them a couple of times and gave them communion. As far as I know, her heart was so weak. She was not able to physically come to church,” said the Rev. Obed P. Ortiz.
Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis, 63, and his wife, Doris Ann Hoover Chavis, 68, were killed by a tornado as storms rolled through Orangeburg County near dawn on Monday, causing widespread damage.
Ortiz will conduct a private graveside service for the couple at 3 p.m. Thursday. The church is serving lunch for immediate family members at 11 a.m. ahead of the service.
“Our ladies got together and will be serving the family in that capacity. It means so much to them. We always try to reach out as best we can. We try to give them some comfort and some support during grief. It’s not going to be the same. That grief is going to be with them for a long time,” the pastor said.
His wife, Ramona, said it will be important for the church to support the entire community and spread God’s love beyond its four walls.
She recalled her and her husband’s own close call with the tornado, which they said sounded like a train. They went out to survey the damage and realized that they could have been impacted the same way.
“I sat on the porch Monday. There was so much commotion going on. I sat there and all I could do was say, ‘Thank you God,’” she said.
She said her heart goes out to the Chavis family.
“I know what it’s like to lose your parents. I’ve lost both of mine, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.
The American Red Cross is standing ready to assist individuals impacted by the tornadoes that struck Orangeburg County.
“Orangeburg (County) is one of the hardest-hit areas. We’ve got a hotel open in Orangeburg right now. In a usual circumstance, we would open up a shelter when we have this many people displaced. But because of COVID-19, that is not the best option for us at this time,” said Ben Williamson, communications director for the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
Williamson said more than 20 Orangeburg County residents were sheltered at the hotel on Tuesday night.
“Across the state, we had more than 230 people that stayed in hotels across the state (Tuesday) night. We have opened up assistance cases for 63 people so far across the state,” he said.
Williamson added, “We’re feeding breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel. We also open up cases and help families that may not need to stay at the hotel. They may be able to stay with friends or family, but that doesn’t mean we don’t help them. We’re still helping them. We’re looking at it case by case, but the feeding is happening at the hotel.”
Sending out Red Cross teams to meet with people face-to-face to open cases and conduct home damage assessments has been put aside, at least for now amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been working with the local emergency management to identify the hardest-hit areas. Then we have our team connect with the families impacted. So a lot of that is being done virtually because of COVID-19, getting their contact information over the phone, through FaceTime, things like that, and doing that work virtually,” Williamson said.
“We are doing like mobile damage assessments. So maybe instead of a group of two or three volunteers, we’re having just one volunteer. The volunteers go out individually in cars and do damage assessments from their cars. Our mission is the same. It just looks a little bit different.”
