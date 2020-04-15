Church, Red Cross reach out Groups offer comfort, shelter after Orangeburg County tornadoes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Orangeburg County recovers from Monday’s deadly tornadoes, groups and churches are coming together to support the people in their communities.

Among them is Sunny Vista Church of God in North, which will host a meal for the family of the two people killed in Monday’s storms.

“Of course, we knew the lady that passed away. We knew her pretty well and her husband. I visited them a couple of times and gave them communion. As far as I know, her heart was so weak. She was not able to physically come to church,” said the Rev. Obed P. Ortiz.

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis, 63, and his wife, Doris Ann Hoover Chavis, 68, were killed by a tornado as storms rolled through Orangeburg County near dawn on Monday, causing widespread damage.

Ortiz will conduct a private graveside service for the couple at 3 p.m. Thursday. The church is serving lunch for immediate family members at 11 a.m. ahead of the service.

“Our ladies got together and will be serving the family in that capacity. It means so much to them. We always try to reach out as best we can. We try to give them some comfort and some support during grief. It’s not going to be the same. That grief is going to be with them for a long time,” the pastor said.