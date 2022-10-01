Church leads effort to keep active; St. Paul Baptist holds 5K walk

The Rev. Sarah Priester of St. Paul Baptist Church is excited about the possibility of improving the health of African-American women, an effort she began with a 5K walk held Sept. 17 at the church.

The early morning trek began at 7 a.m. at the church, located at 2259 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg. It included more than 40 participants.

Priester said she hopes to draw more women to walk once a month.

“We're going to be meeting once a month to start off. ... The parking lot has been marked off just to start the initiative,” Priester said.

Mildred Major, 84, a senior deaconess in the church, was among the first group of walkers to complete the 5K.

“I enjoyed it very much. God has spared my life that I can get around much better than some of the other seniors in my group. I'm able to help them. So I just enjoyed it. It keeps you active and keeps down the aches and pains, which I don't have much of. I just like to keep moving,” Major said.

Priester said, “It started with a vision I had as a woman myself to take better care of myself. Sometimes we just martyr ourselves. We give, we do, we serve and we show up, and the person that we forget the most is ourselves.”

She started walking with one of her neighbors on Monday and Wednesday mornings, but her vision soon grew to include women from her church.

“We're leading by example in our community. I'm excited by what's going to come out of this. We're changing the course of our lives by just walking 30 minutes a day,” Priester said.

Priester planned to have a 5K walk at her church as part of the activities surrounding its Women's Day service when she found out about GirlTrek, a national wellness campaign. More than a million women have taken a GirlTrek Pledge to walk.

The walking group started with two friends, T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison in 2010.

On Nov. 18, 2020, GirlTrek inspired Shameka Cornelius, its one millionth member, to walk for better health. Today GirlTrek has 1,371,776 members, representing 7% of the total population of African American women.

As women across the nation organize walking teams, Priester said she is proud that her church will follow their lead and hopefully lead to the creation of more walking teams at other churches.

Before stretching exercises began at the Sept 17 event, Priester provided health statistics she said GirlTrek has used to highlight its mission, including how the average life expectancy of Black women globally is 65 years old and that Black women are dying at higher rates than any other group of women on the planet in 2022.

“GirlTrek has studied and understands the root causes – exhaustion, chronic stress, exploitive labor, deep loneliness, generational trauma and systemic injustice. We don't have to study it because we live it,” she said.

Priester also delivered other health statistics, including that walking 30 minutes a day reduces heart disease risk by 51 percent, stroke rates by 53 percent and diabetes risk by 58 percent.

“If we walk 30 minutes a day, then we could cut those risks in half. I really got excited. So every Saturday morning, I walk at the hospital with my crew. We're called the GirlTrek Crew, but then I wanted to bring it to my church family.

“We have marked off spaces at St. Paul to be able to go out and walk and take better care of ourselves. This is very important to me because my mom died at the age of 63, and my sister died at 59. So those statistics ring really closely to me, and I'd like to change the narrative,” she said.

Dr. Claudia Greene said she appreciated having a safe place to walk. She and a friend used to walk together, but when her partner stopped walking, Greene did, too, out of safety concerns.

“I said, ‘Maybe it's my time to start walking again.’ I know that the black women are at the forefront in regards to the health crisis. So it's important that we do something,” Greene said.