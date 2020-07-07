Church honors Orangeburg County officers for hard work in difficult times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New Mount Zion Baptist Church Deacon and Deaconess Ministries honored first responders on Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

With gift bags of treats and encouraging scriptures, the New Mount Zion members hoped to show their support to the county’s policemen and women for their hard work through the pandemic and during the current social tensions.

“One thing that we believe in as a church is being an encouragement,” Pastor Todd A. Brown said. “We wanted to put together a small token of appreciation to let you all know that we’re praying with you, we support you, we’re there to be an encouragement with you and we are your community partners.”

Brown said when looking at the effects of COVID-19 and the social climate the world is in combined with what the sheriff’s office does, being first responders keeping individuals safe, “We thought it only right and fitting to make sure that as a household of faith and a community partner that we properly encourage them as they put their lives on the line in so many ways.

“We just want to take a moment to let them know that there’s people in this community who are praying for them, who are thinking about them, and think the world about them and the work that they do,” Brown said.