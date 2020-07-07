Church honors Orangeburg County officers for hard work in difficult times

The New Mount Zion Baptist Church Deacon and Deaconess Ministries honored first responders on Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
With gift bags of treats and encouraging scriptures, the New Mount Zion members hoped to show their support to the county’s policemen and women for their hard work through the pandemic and during the current social tensions.
“One thing that we believe in as a church is being an encouragement,” Pastor Todd A. Brown said. “We wanted to put together a small token of appreciation to let you all know that we’re praying with you, we support you, we’re there to be an encouragement with you and we are your community partners.”
Brown said when looking at the effects of COVID-19 and the social climate the world is in combined with what the sheriff’s office does, being first responders keeping individuals safe, “We thought it only right and fitting to make sure that as a household of faith and a community partner that we properly encourage them as they put their lives on the line in so many ways.
“We just want to take a moment to let them know that there’s people in this community who are praying for them, who are thinking about them, and think the world about them and the work that they do,” Brown said.
The New Mount Zion Deacon and Deaconess Ministries board members voted to help an agency in the Orangeburg community and landed on the county’s first responders.
Board Chair Elaine Carter said, “With so much negativity going on, all the uprisings and everything, we just felt that they need a little uplifting at this time.”
“We got together and got bags and got donations,” Carter said. “We just want to say thank for all that they do in our area and for Orangeburg County.”
Hazel Rickenbacker, president of the board, said as a church, one of their primary efforts is to show love and support.
“What better group to show love and support during these times because these officers are ridiculed and kind of all looked at from one lens, which is a negative one,” Rickenbacker said. “We wanted to show in Orangeburg County that we love and support those that protect us.”
Upon receiving the gifts and encouragement, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell simply said, “It feels good.”
“The climate we’re in and the things that’s going on, the Orangeburg community’s been good to us, it’s been a good period,” Ravenell said. “They don’t know how much we really, really appreciate it.
“We continue to thank them for their support and especially the prayers,” he added.
The effort was done as a part of New Mount Zion’s different ministries in which they work to help provide services for the community.
The ministries are set up into different departments, such as a Family Life Department, which helps teach family structures, and a Financial Department which teaches budgeting and financial literacy skills.
“We grow people in the character of God so that they might then be influential in their assignment within the community and then the world,” Brown said. “We look at community needs and we say, ‘What can we do to encourage, to help, to assist?’
“This is a byproduct of this,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.