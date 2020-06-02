Church, groups providing free produce; giveaway offered as a ‘blessing to those in need’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited in.” (Matthew 25:35 NIV)

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision, Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of S.C. to distribute over 1,500 boxes of free, fresh produce.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide the Orangeburg community with this fresh produce giveaway," said Dr. Donald. E. Greene Jr., pastor of Andrew Chapel and president of BEMCSC.

"We want to be a blessing to those that are in need during this unprecedented time. It is our mission to take care of each other who are hurting and provide the support that is needed in our community,” he said.

The distribution will be held at noon Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center. The center is located at 3670 Five Chop Road.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables will be placed in the car. One box will be given per family.

Greene said there are no qualifications for individuals to receive the food -- just that they be hungry.