Christmas tree lighting held at Bamberg County Veterans Memorial Park

On Dec. 5, the city and county of Bamberg united for the first Christmas tree lighting at the new Bamberg County Veterans Memorial Park.

Mayor Nancy Foster welcomed everyone, Dr. Matt Thomas from Denmark Baptist Church opened the ceremony with a prayer, and remarks were given by County Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson, Vice Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman, Councilwoman Sharon Hammond, Councilman Larry Haynes, Councilman Evert Comer and County Administrator Joey Preston.

Preston provided a bit of historical context regarding the Veterans Park location.

He said, “Where we are standing was once the location of buildings that housed the storefronts of commerce of Bamberg’s yesteryear.”

After a devastating fire that “claimed many of the buildings, the downtown area became a health hazard and eyesore.”

Preston then acknowledged those who made the revitalization of the site and Veterans Park possible, including the City and County of Bamberg; Bamberg Board of Public Works; Bamberg County Forfeited Land Commission; S.C. Parks and Recreation; the Bamberg C-Fund Committee; Rep. Justin Bamberg; Sen. Brad Hutto; the S.C. Department of Transportation; Keck and Woods Engineering; Alliance Consulting Engineers; Craig, Gaulden, and Davis Architecture; STANTEC Planners; Walls Landscaping; Evans Electrical; Bill Dennis and Lake Moultry Construction Co. – and even the IRS.

Preston explained how Veterans Park will now serve as the central hub for Bamberg’s annual Christmas celebration and that the newly purchased 26-foot Christmas tree and six-foot topper with over 1,500 LED lights and 550 shatterproof ornaments will not only serve as a reminder of the “true glow of Christmas –our abiding faith and love of God” but will also be energy-efficient and cost-effective.

He said, “We can also look at the beautiful lights as a symbol of hope shining through the darkest of times.”

Preston closed with this wish: “May this Christmas season bring the same glad tidings … that were once pronounced by angels long ago: ‘On Earth, peace, goodwill toward men.’”

After acknowledging McMillans Entertainment, Preston turned the program over to Dr. Matt Thomas and Denmark Baptist Church, who sang Christmas carols ahead of the moment the nearly 300 attendees had been waiting for: the lighting of the Christmas tree.

County Council Chair Spencer Donaldson and school teachers of the year Carroll Braham, B-E Middle School; Kathy Hunt, B-E High School; and Bobbi Bunch, Richland Carroll Elementary lit the Christmas tree while the onlookers expressed much wonder, joy, and gratitude.

The Rev. Evert Comer, Jr. closed with the benediction.

Santa Claus made a grand entrance and greeted the children with candy and Christmas cheer. After the tree lighting, attendees enjoyed fellowship, music and delicious samples from area food trucks.