Christmas season arrives in Orangeburg

The Christmas season has arrived in the City of Orangeburg.

One of the many events planned is the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Square.

It’ll start at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. There will be free hot chocolate, music and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Bring your own seating for social distancing.

When the ceremonial switch is flipped at the square at 6 p.m., the city will also turn on the Children’s Garden Christmas and Kids’ Walk lights at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

For the rest of the season, the Kids Walk will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. The Children’s Garden Christmas will be on from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

Traffic will be one-way along Riverside Drive from the Lady Fountain on Broughton Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center from 5-10 p.m. The drive-thru, walk, and parking are always free.

The last day for the lights will be New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Santa

Santa will make more appearances in Centennial Park’s gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; Saturday Dec. 3; Sunday Dec. 4; Friday, Dec. 9; Friday Dec. 16; Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Parents of high-risk or special needs children who need to schedule an appointment to visit Santa on Friday, Dec. 9, between 3:45-5:45 p.m. should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020 to reserve a time.

Movie, showcase

On Friday, Dec. 2, there will be a Christmas movie night starting at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park. The movie, “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” will be free. Hot chocolate and concessions will be on sale during the movie. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a “Holiday Showcase Under the Lights.” It’ll feature singing, dancing and live music in the Children’s Garden Christmas.