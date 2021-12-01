 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Christmas parade set for Sunday

  • 0
Orangeburg Christmas Parade File (copy)

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds during a past Orangeburg County Christmas Parade.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

The annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce’s theme for this year’s parade is “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The parade will follow its traditional route down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

For parade participants, the lineup will begin at 2 p.m. and floats need to be in place by 3:15 p.m. Participants need to be on the floats by 3:45 p.m.

While the parade is not a rain or shine event, by the looks of it Mother Nature will be very kind to parade goers this year.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News