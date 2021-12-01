Christmas parade set for Sunday

The annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce’s theme for this year’s parade is “Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The parade will follow its traditional route down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

For parade participants, the lineup will begin at 2 p.m. and floats need to be in place by 3:15 p.m. Participants need to be on the floats by 3:45 p.m.

While the parade is not a rain or shine event, by the looks of it Mother Nature will be very kind to parade goers this year.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0