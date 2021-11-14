Christmas lights returning to city; events planned for Orangeburg

Santa Claus visits

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Santa will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26; Saturday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 4; Friday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 17 and Monday, Dec. 20.

Safety measures will be implemented.

Those waiting in line to see Santa - parents and children over the age of 2 - will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others.

For the second year, Santa will also be available by appointment.

“This allows newborns, high-risk and special needs children to visit with Santa without having to wait in line,” Van Cleave said.

Each child can have their own time to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and take a photo with him.

Sessions are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 17. Families are welcome to bring their own cameras to document the experience.

Limited spots are available for each session. To make an appointment, call 803-533-6020. Santa will see children by appointment only during these times.