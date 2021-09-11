Christmas in Afghanistan

The soldiers at this position were primarily Nepalese and Hindu (with a smattering of UK soldiers in specialized duties and at least one Christian Nepalese). Despite their background, they had posted a sign at the entrance reading "Merry Christmas 2007." The Ghurkas had even put up some small decorations. We received word the Taliban planned to take advantage of either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for an attack, so that cut out any kind of celebrations. Everyone in this position was in a security posture.

On Christmas Day, our group moved back to the small base behind this position. The base was a bit more secure and so we saw much more in the way of Christmas decorations and activities. The coalition commander planned a Christmas meal with chickens he had bought from local Afghans. His higher commander made a short visit and brought a goat by helicopter to add to the Christmas meal. It is difficult to express the joy of soldiers getting a "hot" meal after days or weeks with cold rations. Suffice it to say that this Christmas dinner (fixed by the Nepalese soldiers) was the highlight of our day and week. As the temperature had gone down to about 20 degrees at night and still quite chilly in the day (with no real heat on the base), a hot meal was a small chance to thaw out. In addition to the meal, most soldiers, including our group, played various games. This included a game of catching a chicken with blindfolds on (the Nepalese influence!).