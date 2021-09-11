Christmas in Afghanistan

My Christmas this year in Afghanistan was a bit unique. However, the description may give readers some idea of how other service members spent that day. A few may have spent their Christmas on big bases without much work. Unfortunately, as the enemy does not take the day off, workloads and security levels for most actually increase. Interestingly, working hard and staying focused was good for many soldiers, as it kept us from becoming despondent missing our loved ones back home. I had to deploy from my regular base to a forward position near Taliban lines over the Christmas period. I tell this story of my Christmastime to remind other Americans that throughout Iraq and Afghanistan so many of our sons and daughters sacrificed their holiday for the freedom of others.
The trip began on Dec 20 when I traveled with key leaders in my command and Afghan National Security Force leaders to a forward base. Our destination is one of the few locations in Afghanistan we can see a conventional battlefield situation: friendly forward lines facing Taliban forward lines with only a few hundred meters in between. As soon as we arrived, we heard the sound of friendly mortars (on the base) and artillery pounding enemy positions only about one kilometer away. At the same time, we were briefed where to take cover in the event of missile or even mortar attacks directed at the base on a frequent basis. Incidentally, this base was made up of coalition troops from a certain European nation and soldiers from Nepal (Ghurkas).
During the trip, our party reconnoitered locations throughout the local town for the possible movement of Afghan troops. As part of this visit, we were invited to an elaborate "Eid" meal with a local Afghan leader. Interestingly, in the days before Christmas the Afghans celebrate the "Haj" Eid (Muslim celebration, similar to the Eid after Ramadan). During this three-day period, Afghans take time off work and invite guests to Thanksgiving-type meals. Our meal initially involved hours of social discussions while eating nuts, dried raisons and pistachios. We were then invited to sit down in a circle on beautiful Afghan carpets while the food was brought to the middle of the group. Like all Afghan meals, you eat with your right hand and primarily use Afghan bread to wrap pieces of chicken or goat. The purpose of our visit was to reassure the local Afghans about the possible deployment of Afghan security forces to their town.
Two days before Christmas, our group (minus the Afghan military leaders who went back early) went to stay on a forward position. This was a critical part of the visit, as it would allow us to see the operations and understand what our Afghan soldiers must prepare. We moved up to this position knowing that the return would not be until Christmas Day. On these fixed positions, much of a soldier's time is spent waiting. We could not move around much, as that might draw enemy sniper fire. The soldiers manning the position had to be near weapons positions and body armor, as men would only have seconds to react to an enemy attack. When attacks come, they are usually over with quickly because of heavy coalition firepower. However, they involved moments of focused exertion, as mistakes can cost lives.
The soldiers at this position were primarily Nepalese and Hindu (with a smattering of UK soldiers in specialized duties and at least one Christian Nepalese). Despite their background, they had posted a sign at the entrance reading "Merry Christmas 2007." The Ghurkas had even put up some small decorations. We received word the Taliban planned to take advantage of either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for an attack, so that cut out any kind of celebrations. Everyone in this position was in a security posture.
On Christmas Day, our group moved back to the small base behind this position. The base was a bit more secure and so we saw much more in the way of Christmas decorations and activities. The coalition commander planned a Christmas meal with chickens he had bought from local Afghans. His higher commander made a short visit and brought a goat by helicopter to add to the Christmas meal. It is difficult to express the joy of soldiers getting a "hot" meal after days or weeks with cold rations. Suffice it to say that this Christmas dinner (fixed by the Nepalese soldiers) was the highlight of our day and week. As the temperature had gone down to about 20 degrees at night and still quite chilly in the day (with no real heat on the base), a hot meal was a small chance to thaw out. In addition to the meal, most soldiers, including our group, played various games. This included a game of catching a chicken with blindfolds on (the Nepalese influence!).
When I think back on it, God was good to us over Christmas. I had to stay busy and therefore could not dwell on how much I miss my wife and children. The austere and uncomfortable/cold environment gave me something I miss in the United States: a small sense of what it must have been like for Mary and Joseph. Think: Mary and Joseph coming to Bethlehem after a long journey across Israel and Judea. The little family having to stay out in the cold as Jesus was born. The lack of creature comforts and yet the absolute joy and fulfillment for all involved: The Savior promised from God, born into humble circumstances who would sacrifice life for the sins of those who believe in him.
I know this is a bit late, but to all the readers: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year's. Please continue your prayers for all those deployed to war over the next year. May God bring the world final peace soon.
Bill Connor, an Orangeburg resident and Columbia attorney, is an infantry major in the South Carolina National Guard. He has led the U.S. advisory effort in one of the four provinces of the Southern Region of Afghanistan.