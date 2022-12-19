 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas comes early at the pump; holiday gas prices decline in Orangeburg

Gas Survey

Allendale resident Jake Taylor fills up his gas tank at the Edisto Drive Dodge’s Store on Monday.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Economy may be cooling as inflation slows in November.

Travelers will see slightly lower gasoline prices this Christmas.

A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area stations shows the average price for regular gas was $2.876 a gallon on Monday.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $2.729 a gallon at the Murphy U.S.A. on North Road in front of Walmart, the Shell K on North Road across from Walmart, Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive and the Hot Spot on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Last year, gasoline was selling for $2.933 a gallon at Christmastime. Two years ago, Christmas gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon.

Allendale resident Jake Taylor says he is staying home for Christmas despite falling gas prices.

“I ain’t going nowhere,” he said.

He’s pleased with the lower gas prices, though.

“They are pretty good. It is better than it was,” he said.

Floyd James also welcomes the lower gas prices, but says they are not impacting his travel plans.

“I will be around the house,” James said.

Gasoline prices have fallen 31 cents since Thanksgiving and 62 cents since Labor Day. Gasoline prices are down $1.37 since Memorial Day.

Regular gasoline in South Carolina is averaging $2.829 a gallon, which is about 19 cents lower than last Christmas, according to AAA. South Carolina has the twelfth-highest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is $3.142. That’s about 16 cents lower than last Christmas.

Texas has the lowest price at $2.621 a gallon and Hawaii has the highest at $5.111 a gallon, according to AAA.

Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to shorter days and lower demand.

As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see gas prices decline through next week, according to AAA.

Gas survey

Regular gasoline prices recorded during an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken the morning of Dec. 19:

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $2.729 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $2.729

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $2.729 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.729 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $2.759 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $2.799 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $2.799

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $2.799 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $2.899 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.899 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $2.899 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.899 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $2.899 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $2.899

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $2.939

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $2.999

• Texaco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $2.999

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.999 cash

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $3.059 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $3.059 cash

