Christmas comes early at the pump; holiday gas prices decline in Orangeburg

Gas survey

Regular gasoline prices recorded during an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken the morning of Dec. 19:

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $2.729 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $2.729

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $2.729 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.729 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $2.759 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $2.799 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $2.799

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $2.799 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $2.899 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.899 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $2.899 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.899 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $2.899 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $2.899

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $2.939

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $2.999

• Texaco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $2.999

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.999 cash

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $3.059 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $3.059 cash