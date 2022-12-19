Christmas comes early at the pump; holiday gas prices decline in Orangeburg

Travelers will see slightly lower gasoline prices this Christmas.
A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area stations shows the average price for regular gas was $2.876 a gallon on Monday.
The least expensive gasoline sold for $2.729 a gallon at the Murphy U.S.A. on North Road in front of Walmart, the Shell K on North Road across from Walmart, Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive and the Hot Spot on John C. Calhoun Drive.
Last year, gasoline was selling for $2.933 a gallon at Christmastime. Two years ago, Christmas gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon.
Allendale resident Jake Taylor says he is staying home for Christmas despite falling gas prices.
“I ain’t going nowhere,” he said.
He’s pleased with the lower gas prices, though.
“They are pretty good. It is better than it was,” he said.
Floyd James also welcomes the lower gas prices, but says they are not impacting his travel plans.
“I will be around the house,” James said.
Gasoline prices have fallen 31 cents since Thanksgiving and 62 cents since Labor Day. Gasoline prices are down $1.37 since Memorial Day.
Regular gasoline in South Carolina is averaging $2.829 a gallon, which is about 19 cents lower than last Christmas, according to AAA. South Carolina has the twelfth-highest gasoline prices in the nation.
Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is $3.142. That’s about 16 cents lower than last Christmas.
Texas has the lowest price at $2.621 a gallon and Hawaii has the highest at $5.111 a gallon, according to AAA.
Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to shorter days and lower demand.
As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see gas prices decline through next week, according to AAA.