Christmas celebrations begin in Orangeburg; Storytime with Santa on Dec. 5

The City of Orangeburg started its Christmas celebrations on Sunday with the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
Now Santa is coming to town. He will bring many stories from the North Pole and his travels.
Storytime with Santa will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.
The event will provide children an opportunity to listen to classic Christmas tales as well as stories from Santa about his time at the North Pole.
Snacks will be provided.
Photos with Santa will be taken at the conclusion of the event at the Centennial Park fountain.
A limited number of tickets are available and must be purchased prior to the event. Tickets are $5 per child.
Call 803-533-6020 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Santa's arrival will be just one of many Christmas events planned in Orangeburg.
Kids' Walk and Children's Garden Christmas
The Kids’ Walk will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The lights throughout the city and the Children’s Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021. Admission is free.
Once the Christmas display begins, Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Santa at Centennial Park
Santa will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park on Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 5; Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those waiting in line to see Santa – both parents and children over the age of 2 – will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others while waiting in line.
New this year, Santa will also be available by appointment.
Each child can have their own time to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and take a photo with him.
Sessions are Thursday, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Limited spots are available for each session. To make an appointment, call 803-533-6020. Santa will see children by appointment only during these times.
Movie showing
The City's Parks and Recreation Department will show the movie “Elf” on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Recreation Complex Field D. The field is located at 1245 State A&M Road.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
The movie is free, but seating is limited and first come, first serve.
Families should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.
Family “pods” will be designated on the field to provide appropriate social distance.
Hot chocolate, popcorn, drinks and snacks will be available for sale from the concession stand.
Holiday Showcase
Parks and Recreation will present its fourth annual Holiday Showcase virtually this year. It is set to premiere on its Facebook page the weekend before Christmas.
The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring singers, dancers and groups from throughout the area. The event will premiere at 7 p.m.
The Orangeburg Princesses of Roses will provide a greeting and there will be a performance by Queen of Roses Davis Wash.
A message titled “When Hope Comes Home for Christmas” from Dr. Shane Stutzman, senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, will be given.
For more information and information on how to participate in the Holiday Showcase, call 803-533-6020.
