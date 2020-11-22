Christmas celebrations begin in Orangeburg; Storytime with Santa on Dec. 5

Once the Christmas display begins, Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Santa at Centennial Park

Santa will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park on Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 5; Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those waiting in line to see Santa – both parents and children over the age of 2 – will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others while waiting in line.

New this year, Santa will also be available by appointment.

Each child can have their own time to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and take a photo with him.

Sessions are Thursday, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Limited spots are available for each session. To make an appointment, call 803-533-6020. Santa will see children by appointment only during these times.

Movie showing