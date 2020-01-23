Christian country musical group Summit Trace will appear in Orangeburg on Sunday.
The North Carolina-based group will be in concert at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 1356 Amelia St, Orangeburg.
According to their website, Summit Trace’s, “goal for the evening is to usher in the presence of God and celebrate the Christian message. They feel privileged and honored to enjoy the freedom to honor Christ with any and all of their abilities.
“Their purpose is obvious. These people love great songs, know how to deliver them, and obviously love God and ministry!”
No admission will be charged but a love offering will be received.
Find out more about the band at www.summittraceonline.com.
