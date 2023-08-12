A Christian academy in Orangeburg is the result of much thought and prayer.

Wesfield Academy, located at 5261 Columbia Road, is led by head of school Renee Bozard, who began the school in 2019.

“I felt that there was a better way to teach children than just a traditional way of a classroom. I really was intrigued by a digital classroom. I started immediately looking for a digital platform, and we found that. It’s all we’ve ever used, and we love it,” Bozard said.

She has experience as a homeschooler and also taught high school and fifth grade at Orangeburg Christian Academy before retiring from there to start Wesfield Academy.

The school serves grades 3-12. It currently has three teachers and 20 students, along with a special education room.

“That was in my heart as well because a lot of private schools don’t offer special education services. We only have two children in that room right now, but they get a designated teacher to help them with what they need to get help with,” Bozard said.

The school is accredited through the S.C. Independent Schools Association.

The academy uses the Ignitia curriculum, which is built exclusively for Christian schools with a versatile, online Christian curriculum and learning management system.

It includes not just academics, but Bible-based lessons. The school does not offer any sports.

“The digital classroom allows us to have that child learn independently at their own pace. The curriculum is designed so that it teaches lessons in all three modalities. A child who learns auditorily can have it played to them,” Bozard said.

She continued, “For a child who is visual, the software is really exciting with a lot of videos and that kind of thing. Then it's very project-based. You do have kids who are very tactile learners. They're able to learn that same concept. So it's presented in all three ways in one lesson.”

Teachers are able to go in and reteach lessons that a student may not have understood.

“They will get a second try on the lesson. Not on the quizzes or tests, but on that part so that we're sure that they have it before we move them on,” she said.

The school will be graduating its first class in May 2024.

“Right now it’s just two sweet girls, but we are super excited about that because this will be our very first graduation ceremony,” she said.

The school operates on a Monday through Thursday school week, with Fridays serving as a virtual learning day.

“It’s very versatile that way, and we don’t have homework unless that student needs extra help in something. Then sometimes they’ll count their Fridays as a homework day just because they may have something that they need to get caught up on, or whatever,” Bozard said.

Students are also able to choose their own electives.

“We do all of the core subjects that South Carolina requires for a diploma, but the nice thing about it is the software allows us technical tracks and career-oriented tracks. There’s career tracks for construction, nursing, business, finance, architecture, foreign language study,” she said.

Credit recovery is available to help students succeed.

“What happens is if I put any subject in a credit recovery mode – and I just do that with the click of a button – then when a lesson comes up, that child will be given a pretest. So they take that pretest and based on what they got wrong or right, the computer will only assign the lesson that they need to redo in order to get that credit,” Bozard said.

The annual cost to attend the school is $3,350, which includes technology and testing fees.

“The tuition is $300 a month. We just had our first tuition increase this year because I wanted to keep it as low as I could,” Bozard said.

The school is run by a three-member board, and a fourth member is being sought.

“We had a lot of loss over this last year. One of our board members passed, just a lot of hits. ... We’re a family here. So it wasn’t just me going through, it was our staff, as well,” Bozard said.

She remains focused on the mission: “What I felt was a focus on family. I wanted children to be able to learn in their own learning style at their own pace. I wanted to be sure that we were addressing the entire student, rather than just education.”

“Where are they spiritually? Not every child that comes to a Christian school is a Christian and no matter what that child might believe, what the family might believe, we’re not going to work against that, but we can still help that child build their character,” she said.

For more information on Wesfield, call 803-206-9860, email reneebozard@wesfieldacademy.com or visit online at wesfieldacademy.com.