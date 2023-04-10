Two Summerville children died in Sunday’s crash near Bowman.

Ariyannah Crosby, 6, and Saniya Stevens, 3, of Quince Circle, died of injuries sustained from the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman, in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision with the help of its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.