A 3-year-old and a 6-year-old died on Easter Sunday when the SUV they were riding in struck a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The collision occurred at 5:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman, in Orangeburg County.

A 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision with the help of its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.