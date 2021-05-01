Child poverty, obesity factor into poor health in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun

The report ranks the overall health of nearly every county in the nation. Each of South Carolina's 46 counties was ranked on key factors that affect health, such as obesity, binge drinking, access to primary care providers and the number of children in poverty.

The Tri-County Health Network, a nonprofit formed to improve the health of residents in the tri-county region, conducted a community-needs assessment. Tri-County Manager Stephanie Harrison said it is now complete and can be accessed at the Regional Medical Center’s website at www.trmchealth.org.

“One of the things that we’ve done since we went back to the table and did the needs assessment and a health improvement plan is put into place eight evidence-based interventions. That funding has primarily come from a $450,000 Duke Endowment grant that we received in June of 2020,” Harrison said.

The network found the same chronic illnesses persist in the tri-county area, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes, Harrison said.

The network has Access to Care and Healthy Eating/Active Living committees, which help to fulfill its mission to improve the health outcomes in the tri-county area.

Harrison said work is being done to create more walkable communities.