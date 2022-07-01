 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child dies in tractor accident; another child injured in Cope

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

COPE - One child died and another one was injured after they fell out of a tractor in Cope on Friday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. in a field near the intersection of Cope Road and Moorer Road, Tidwell said.

The children were passengers in the tractor, which was being driven by their father, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The children fell out of the tractor and were then struck by it, Tidwell said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the children to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

They were then taken to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia where one of the children died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the child who died.

Tidwell said the incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

